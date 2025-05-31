SingWealth Secures Insurance Brokerage Licence in Hong Kong

SingWealth Holdings has acquired an insurance brokerage license in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, reinforcing its presence in North Asia and expanding its footprint beyond Singapore.

The move represents a major step in the company’s strategy to deliver cross-border financial services and deepen its role in the Greater Bay Area, according to a report.

With the new licence, SingWealth has formally established PFPFA HK Limited, which will provide insurance and wealth management services to individuals and businesses in Hong Kong and nearby regions.

The company’s expansion follows its stated philosophy of “Think Global, Act Local,” aligning global expertise with regional needs.

To commemorate the milestone, SingWealth hosted a launch event at Gonpachi Restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui, bringing together industry professionals and stakeholders.

Attendees included key figures from SingWealth Holdings and PFPFA HK Limited, with discussions centered on the company’s market entry and its broader implications for financial advisory services in the region.

The establishment of PFPFA HK Limited enables SingWealth to offer a full suite of insurance and financial advisory solutions in Hong Kong, including tailored estate planning, cross-border insurance strategies, and high-net-worth wealth management.

The company aims to serve a growing base of clients in the Greater Bay Area, a market with increasing demand for integrated and personalised financial services.

SingWealth Holdings operates a diversified portfolio of businesses across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Mainland China, and now Hong Kong.

Its existing operations include PFPFA Pte Ltd in Singapore, a well-regarded financial advisory firm, and PFP Legacy entities across the region, which provide wills and trust services for succession planning.

The company also runs Assure Healthcare Holdings in Singapore, delivering general medical services, preventive care, and aesthetic treatments.

This combination of healthcare and financial services positions SingWealth to deliver holistic solutions that address both the financial well-being and healthcare needs of its clients.

The addition of PFPFA HK Limited strengthens SingWealth’s regional platform and underscores its commitment to long-term growth through innovation, regulatory compliance, and client-centric services.