Snorkel AI Raises $100M in Series D to Accelerate Enterprise AI Development

Snorkel AI, a provider of AI data development tools, has raised $100 million in Series D funding at a $1.3 billion valuation to accelerate the creation and evaluation of specialized enterprise AI systems.

The round was led by Addition, with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, existing backers Greylock and Lightspeed, and strategic investors BNY and QBE Ventures.

The latest funding brings Snorkel AI’s total capital raised to $237 million since its founding in 2019.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its engineering, research, and go-to-market efforts, as well as to fuel development of its unified AI Data Development Platform.

The raise coincides with the general availability of two new offerings: Snorkel Evaluate and Snorkel Expert Data-as-a-Service.

These products aim to close critical gaps in fine-tuning large language models (LLMs) for production use in enterprise environments.

The company’s data-centric approach enables the efficient creation and validation of domain-specific datasets, which are increasingly essential as businesses seek to move from prototyping to operational AI systems.

With rising demand for enterprise-grade AI, Snorkel AI’s tools are designed to address challenges such as insufficient data, lack of customization, and the inability to evaluate AI outputs against real-world benchmarks.

Snorkel Evaluate helps build fine-grained evaluation workflows, while Expert Data-as-a-Service delivers curated datasets using programmatic labeling combined with subject matter expertise.

Investors see these capabilities as key to making enterprise AI systems reliable, scalable, and production-ready. Snorkel’s solutions are already in use by Fortune 500 companies, startups, and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force and financial services firms such as BNY.

The Series D round affirms Snorkel AI’s position in the growing AI infrastructure market, where demand for scalable data solutions is surging as organizations confront the limitations of off-the-shelf LLMs.