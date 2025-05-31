Consumer Fintech Chime Releases Survey Revealing How Prepared New Grads are for Practical Life

Graduation season is a time of celebration but for many recent grads, it can also feel like a wake-up call. A survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Chime reveals how new graduates are “approaching money matters — from budgeting basics and student debt to credit-building and financial confidence.”

According to the survey, 70% of respondents “who crossed the graduation stage were worried about their next step.”

This is likely due to the “uncertainty many had about their future, as the survey found that less than half (42%) felt ‘very sure’ about their plans post-graduation.”

The top financial worries: Getting “a job (44%), paying off student debt (35%), covering monthly bills (33%), and finding an affordable place to live (24%).”

But even the basics of financial literacy remain “a challenge for some.”

While 36% are focused on saving as much as possible “right out of school – only 26% have ever written a check, 22% have balanced a checkbook, and just 35% have created and stuck to a budget.”

While some are beginning to take key steps “toward financial independence, fewer than half have applied for a credit card (47%), opened a savings account (52%), or opened a checking account (51%).”

Graduates were split on whether they found filing taxes or building IKEA furniture more confusing — with “52% choosing taxes, 39% believing it’s the other way around, and 9% being unsure.”

And over half (54%) said negotiating salary is “even more nerve-wracking than breaking up with a partner (39%).”

Jeni Izuel, Vice President of the Chime Scholars Foundation said:

“Financial education is one of the most important yet often overlooked part of a student’s transition into adulthood. We’re proud to support graduates as they step into their next chapter, offering the tools and guidance they need to feel prepared for the real world.”

Cost has shaped every step of the journey — “from the schools students chose (49% said cost had a ‘very big impact’) to their feelings about the future.”

In fact, 76% say their higher education track would’ve looked “different if it weren’t so expensive.”

When it comes to life after graduation, “priorities are practical.”

47% said their #1 goal is landing “a job in their chosen field, while 29% just want any job that pays the bills.”

The survey also reveals key disparities “in financial confidence based on education level.”

Those who graduated from four-year college (43%) or a Master’s program (40%) felt more “prepared to budget post-graduation than those who graduated from a two-year college (34%) or trade school (33%).”

Confidence also varies by generation, with only 37% of Gen Z grads “say they feel ‘very sure’ about their plans, compared to 52% of Gen X grads.”

For 2024 grads who’ve been in the workforce a year, “66% said their ‘future roadmap’ went according to plan— a hopeful sign for those about to enter the real world.”

Chime reportedly offers a full suite of financial tools to “support graduates’ financial journeys.”

Izuel added: