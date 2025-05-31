UK’s NatWest Group Advises Birmingham Airport in Debt Raise across Banks, Institutional Investors

NatWest has advised Birmingham Airport in a £230m debt raise across banks and institutional investors.

NatWest has acted as Sole Debt Advisor and Sole Private Placement Agent to Birmingham Airport, “supporting the structuring and execution of a new £150 million Capex facility and £80m institutional investor private placement.”

The £230 million financing will underpin “the airport’s capital investment program, reinforcing its position as a key UK transport hub.”

Birmingham Airport, the UK’s seventh largest and third busiest airport outside London, handled “approximately 13 million passengers in 2024.”

With over 40% market share across the Midlands, the airport continues to demonstrate “strong post-Covid recovery and surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes in October 2024.”

NatWest provided comprehensive debt advisory, ratings advisory, modelling and private placement services, “bringing together a solid group of bank and institutional investors to support Birmingham with its next stage of growth ambitions.”

Gazal Heda, Head of Debt Advisory at NatWest, said:

“We’re proud to support Birmingham Airport in securing this strategic financing package, positioning the airport for continued growth. This transaction reflects our sector expertise and commitment to delivering tailored, value-driven solutions for UK infrastructure clients.”

Simon Richards, Chief Finance & Sustainability Officer, Birmingham Airport, said:

“This new partnership will be responsible for unlocking the next stage of growth at Birmingham Airport. Investing in our infrastructure will enable us to continue to reach near double digit growth, improving and enhancing facilities for our passengers, partners, and people. Currently on track to reach 18 million passengers by 2033, this financing will ensure we grow responsibly and sustainably, bringing greater economic value to the Midlands region and beyond.”

The new financing structure significantly “enhances Birmingham Airport’s financial flexibility and resilience by expanding the airport’s access to both bank and institutional markets.”

The facility also provides Birmingham Airport with “sufficient capital to execute its medium-term Capex investment plans, while maintaining its investment-grade rating.”

The transaction underscores NatWest’s role as “a partner in the UK infrastructure sector, delivering innovative financing solutions that support long-term development and sustainability.”