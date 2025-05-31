Blockdaemon Announces Institutional Support for ZKsync and ZKsync Stack

Blockdaemon announces institutional support for ZKsync and the ZKsync stack.

In a new blog post, the digital assets and blockchain- focused firm confirmed its support for institutional ZKsync Stack solutions.

Since 2024, Blockdaemon has been providing ZKsync nodes with significant uptime and reliability.

Now, Blockdaemon and ZKsync are broadening the relationship “to deploy and operate ZKsync Stack solutions for institutions.”

In a recent update, the company explained what ZKsync is, Blockdaemon’s institutional support, and how to get onboard.

ZKsync is described as an Ethereum Layer 2 that “batches transactions off-chain with zero-knowledge rollups, delivering higher throughput, lower fees, and main-chain-level security.”

The protocol’s modular ZKsync Stack lets builders “spin up custom L2 or L3 ‘ZKsync Chains’ that interoperate through a shared bridge while inheriting Ethereum finality.”

For institutions, the stack’s design promises “private or public data modes, flat fees, and secure cross-chain liquidity.”

‍Blockdaemon offers a suite of solutions to support institutional grade ZKsync deployments:

Dedicated RPC nodes

Archived (genesis) nodes

Full (pruned) nodes

Network coverage: Mainnet and Sepolia networks are supported.

Institutional ZKsync Stack operations: Blockdaemon will “provision, monitor, and scale bespoke ZKsync Chains so institutions can focus on product, not infrastructure.”

Additionally, informative guides, SDKs, and tooling “remain available through the ZKSync documentation hub and Blockdaemon docs.”

Andrew Vranjes, Chief Revenue Officer at Blockdaemon said:

“ZKsync Stack gives institutions access to scalable, interoperable privacy-preserving Layer 2 infrastructure. By pairing their rollup technology with Blockdaemon’s managed node infrastructure, we offer the highest grade of reliability for institutions building in the ZK ecosystem.”

A‍s mentioned in the announcement:

“Institutions and enterprises require scalable, secure blockchain infrastructure they can trust. Blockdaemon now supports the ZKsync Stack, enabling organizations to leverage the benefits of ZKsync’s institution-ready technology without having to deal with the complexity of managing their own nodes. This integration will allow institutions to focus on building high-performance, privacy-centric applications to better support their clients without worrying about day-to-day chain operations.”

Omar Azhar, Head of Business Development at Matter Labs, a core contributor to ZKsync said:

‍Blockdaemon will extend monitoring, compliance, and “uptime SLAs to every ZKsync Stack chain they run, providing institutions with a trusted infrastructure for their ZKsync applications.”