The tokenized UBS money market fund has opened for subscription on 21X.

Black Manta Capital Partners and SBI Digital Markets offer US Money (USMO) – a tokenized note on UBS (Irl) USD Sustainable Money Market Fund – through 21X.

Europe’s regulated DLT trading and settlement system announced the opening of the primary market phase of 21X with the listing of its first product, issued by Black Manta Capital Partners, together with SBI Digital Markets (SBI DM).

In collaboration with SBI DM, Black Manta Capital has “issued US Money-Black Manta USD Short Term Yield (USMO), a tokenized note on the UBS (Irl) Money Market Fund, available for subscription and redemption through 21X’s regulated market infrastructure.”

While Black Manta Capital is responsible for securitization and issuance of the tokenized securities, SBI DM is “providing secure efficient tokenization and distribution of the tokenized note.”

The opening of the primary market marks an important milestone for 21X, with professional investors “now able to invest in tokenized securities using stablecoins as a means of payment directly from their wallets.”

Max Heinzle, founder and CEO of 21X, stated:

“We are proud to see the primary market open for the first product on 21X. Together with our partners Black Manta Capital and SBI DM, we have planned to list a range of tokenized assets, offering tokenized funds and debt instruments to our professional and institutional customer base.”

Alexander Rapatz, CEO of Black Manta Capital, added:

“The listing of the USMO token jointly with SBI Digital Markets on 21X is a significant milestone and pivotal moment in the annals of capital markets. We are delighted to announce the immediate availability of the USMO Token for subscription on the 21X platform.”

Winston Quek, CEO of SBI Digital Markets, said:

“We are proud to drive innovation at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets by leveraging SBI Digital Markets’ tokenization technology. Through our collaboration with 21X and Black Manta, we can connect secure European-regulated infrastructure with Asian capital markets, unlocking new efficiencies and expanding our global distribution network.”

The momentum behind the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) – including tokenized money market funds – “stems from a powerful convergence of regulated stablecoins and wallet-based investors looking for short-term yield products.”

Through 21X, professional investors can now “onboard and invest into USMO tokens.”

Heinzle concluded:

“By opening the primary market for USMO tokens, 21X is setting a new standard for innovation and compliance in capital markets. Professional investors, financial institutions, brokers and treasuries now have access to the UBS Money Market Fund through an investment in the USMO token.”

21X is a Frankfurt-based financial institution claiming to be “at the forefront of revolutionizing capital markets through the use of blockchain technology.”

In December 2024, 21X had reportedly secured a license to “operate its distributed ledger technology trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) a milestone that places the company as a leader in the transition to digital finance.”

The company is “positioned to enable smart contract-based issuance, trading and settlement of tokenized stocks, bonds and funds. ”