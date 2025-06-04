MYEG and SGTraDex to Enhance Malaysia and Singapore Digital Trade Connectivity

MY E.G. Services Berhad, Malaysia’s e-government and digital services provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore Trade Data Exchange Services Pte. Ltd. (SGTraDex), Singapore’s digital infrastructure for trade data exchange.

The partnership seeks to enable both parties to facilitate digital cross-border trade between Malaysia and Singapore, “setting a standard for digital trade connectivity in the ASEAN region.”

Signed at the ASEAN-GCC-China CEO Roundtable hosted by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), the MoU “underscores the deepening partnership between Malaysia and Singapore in advancing digital economic cooperation.”

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to develop “interoperable, cross-border digital solutions and serves as a foundation toward broader regional integration across ASEAN.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MYEG’s Zetrix and SGTraDex will explore the technical integration of their respective platforms “to enable a secure and interoperable channel for the exchange of trade-related data.”

The collaboration aims to catalyse the transition from paper-based to digital trade flows, “including the use of verifiable electronic records, aligned with the region’s push for trade facilitation and supply chain resilience.”

Dato’ Fadzli Shah, Co-Founder of Zetrix said:

“This partnership signals a new era for trade digitalisation in ASEAN. By aligning Malaysia’s and Singapore’s trusted digital infrastructure, we’re creating the building blocks for a digitally unified ASEAN, one that reduces friction, enhances trust, and accelerates growth.”

Mr. Tan Chin Hwee, Chairman of SGTraDex said:

“Our collaboration with MYEG reflects SGTraDex’s commitment to fostering open and trusted digital trade. By aligning efforts with close partners like Malaysia, we are taking steps toward greater interoperability and connectivity, which will contribute to more inclusive digital growth across the region.”

The collaboration supports the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), and complements “broader efforts to enable mutual recognition of Digital ID, electronic trade documents, and regulatory credentials across borders.”

With blockchain technologies such as MYEG’s Zetrix Layer-1 chain and frameworks “like TradeTrust on SGTraDex, immutability and traceability of verified information exchanged between governments and enterprises is ensured, fostering transparency and security in cross-border transactions.”

SGTraDex is a public-private digital utility founded “by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) alongside a banking, trade and logistics industry consortium including Advario, DBS, Jurong Port, OCBC, ONE, PIL, PSA, Standard Chartered, Trafigura, and UOB.”

The initiative plays “a role in digitising logistics and trade finance by interconnecting data silos across the supply chain.”

Through this partnership, both parties “will explore new B2B and B2B2G flows, and co-develop services tailored for cross-border use cases.”

The MoU outlines areas of collaboration including:

Platform-to-platform connectivity between MYEG and SGTraDex

Joint product development for trade document verification

Technical integration using blockchain and interoperable data standards

Regulatory knowledge exchange and sandbox coordination

The partnership is expected to serve as a launchpad for wider regional integration, “including with China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”

By leveraging Malaysia’s and Singapore’s leadership in digital infrastructure and policy, the partnership is poised to “reinforce the broader vision of ASEAN as a digitally interconnected economic bloc; strengthening the region’s digital infrastructure by facilitating secure, inclusive, and efficient trade.”