VOX Funding Announces $150M Credit Facility from Raven Capital

VOX Funding, a provider of flexible financing options for U.S. businesses, today announced closing a $150 million credit facility with Raven Capital, a New York-based investment firm specializing in asset-based direct lending.

To date, VOX has reportedly funded more than $750 million through its platform.

This transaction marks a milestone in VOX Funding’s ongoing expansion and reflects the strength of its platform, which “has delivered consistent results across market cycles.”

The added capacity will support the firm’s continued scaling, “further strengthening its position as a leader in alternative credit.”

Founded in 2018, VOX Funding has built “a reputation for reliability, flexibility, and innovation.”

The company blends infrastructure and technology with a human-centered approach, “valuing relationships, intelligent underwriting, and a genuine customer focus.”

Adam Benowitz, Chief Executive Officer of VOX Funding said:

“This partnership arising from Raven Capital’s expertise and deep understanding of our business marks a significant step forward in our long-term vision. It enables us to continue our mission, deepen the value we offer to our partners, and maintain the standard of what alternative financing should look like in 2025 and beyond.”

John Shaheen, Managing Director of Raven Capital said:

“We see tremendous opportunity for VOX Funding to expand and further assist businesses in obtaining the capital they need to grow. We are thrilled to partner with the VOX Funding team on its mission to accelerate capital access for entrepreneurs.”

Founded in 2018, VOX Funding is a “privately held alternative financing company headquartered in New York.”

The company provides working capital solutions to “businesses across the United States and operates offices in New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.”

VOX Funding works directly with business owners and “through an established network of brokers, offering non-dilutive funding options supported by in-house underwriting and a relationship-driven approach.”

As noted in the update, Raven Capital is an alternative investment firm specializing in “asset-based credit solutions across the private credit spectrum.”

For more than a decade, Raven Capital has been a partner to its borrowers, offering tailored financing to “meet complex or underserved capital needs”

. Raven Capital provides flexible, credit solutions “designed to support growth, liquidity, and strategic initiatives.”

The firm leverages its experience “combined with a highly collaborative approach to deliver capital with speed, creativity, and certainty.”