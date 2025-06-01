Cantor Fitzgerald Acquires UBS’s O’Connor Alternatives Platform in Strategic Expansion

Cantor Fitzgerald, a global financial services firm, announced on May 28, 2025, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UBS’s O’Connor alternatives investment platform.

This acquisition, which includes hedge funds, private credit, and commodities, brings approximately $11 billion in invested assets under Cantor Fitzgerald’s Asset Management umbrella, marking a pivotal step in the firm’s growth strategy.

The O’Connor platform, previously a cornerstone of UBS’s alternative investment offerings, is known for its expertise in hedge funds and other non-traditional asset classes.

By integrating O’Connor’s portfolio, Cantor Fitzgerald aims to enhance its presence in the competitive alternatives market, catering to institutional and high-net-worth clients seeking diversified investment opportunities.

The acquisition aligns with Cantor Fitzgerald’s broader objective of accelerating growth across its core businesses, leveraging its experience as a resilient financial services firm.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Both Cantor Fitzgerald and UBS are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for O’Connor’s professionals and clients.

The O’Connor team, led by industry veteran Bill Ferri, will join Cantor Fitzgerald, bringing their deep expertise in alternative investments.

This move is anticipated to strengthen Cantor Fitzgerald’s ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across a wide range of investment strategies.

For UBS, the sale of O’Connor reflects a strategic shift as it continues to refine its asset management focus following its 2023 acquisition of Credit Suisse.

The divestiture allows UBS to streamline operations while maintaining its leadership in wealth and asset management globally.

UBS has emphasized that the transition will prioritize client continuity and operational efficiency.

This acquisition underscores the growing importance of alternative investments in today’s volatile markets, as investors seek to diversify portfolios amid economic uncertainty.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s expanded capabilities position it to capitalize on this trend, offering clients access to sophisticated strategies in hedge funds, private credit, and commodities.

With approximately 14,000 employees and a global footprint, Cantor Fitzgerald is equipped to integrate O’Connor’s assets and expertise, further solidifying its role as a key player in financial services.

As the deal progresses, market observers will be watching closely to see how Cantor Fitzgerald leverages this acquisition to compete in the rapidly evolving alternatives landscape, while UBS continues to reshape its strategic priorities.