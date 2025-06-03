La Trobe Financial Introduces ASX-Listed Private Credit Fund

La Trobe Financial has launched its La Trobe Private Credit Fund.

The Fund comprises a diversified private credit strategy, “targeting monthly distributions with a benchmark of RBA Official Cash Rate (OCR) + 3.25% p.a. (net of fees, costs and taxes incurred by the Fund and payable monthly).”

The IPO seeks to raise between “$100 million and $300 million through the issue of units at a subscription price of $2.00.”

The Fund is brought to market with a syndicate “including Lead Arranger CommSec, and Joint Lead Managers Taylor Collison, Ord Minnett, Morgan Stanley, and Shaw & Partners.”

Currently in the cornerstone period, the strategy is “supported and provides yet another strategic funding option for La Trobe Financial.”

The Fund will be managed to comprise “a balanced and flexible exposure to Australian Real Estate Private Credit through its 12 Month Term Account, and U.S. mid-market corporate private credit through its US Private Credit Fund.”

Each draws from its respective geographies and sectors “to deliver a product offering consistent returns to meet the target cash distribution yield of RBA OCR + 3.25% p.a.* (net of fees, costs and taxes incurred by the Fund).”

La Trobe Financial is also looking to support the performance of the Fund through its capital management initiatives, “including regular off-market and may also undertake on-market buy backs.”

La Trobe Financial CEO Chris Andrews stated:

“Today marks another very significant milestone for La Trobe Financial and our 110,000 investors. For the first time, investors will be able to invest with us on the ASX. We are listening to our investors and will remain committed to helping Australians by continuing to provide new and thoughtful ways for them to grow their wealth. Today is another step on that journey.”

La Trobe Financial CIO Chris Paton added:

“The La Trobe Private Credit Fund brings together our two flagship, best-in-class strategies into the one vehicle for investors. It provides a conservative and diversified exposure to private credit, with the convenience of investing via the ASX. We are delighted that we can provide our investors with another high-quality product, which we expect will deliver a strong monthly income stream.”

The La Trobe Private Credit Fund Product Disclosure Statement has been lodged “with ASIC, Monday 26 May 2025.”

A national roadshow and daily webinar series are “planned throughout the offer period, with prospective investors invited to attend.”

The Offer is expected to open “for Priority Offer and Broker Firm Offer investors on 3 June 2025, with each Offer closing on 13 June 2025.”

La Trobe Financial is Australia’s alternative asset manager and “a trusted investment partner for institutional and retail investors with over A$20 billion AUM.”

Established in 1952, La Trobe Financial has been “building the wealth of its investors across seven decades through attention to quality, discipline and consistent performance across the economic cycle.”

Today, La Trobe Financial manages assets “on behalf of over 110,000 investors – including some of the world’s largest financial institutions – and 4,500 supporting financial advisers.”

La Trobe Financial’s retail asset management business is spearheaded by the $13bn La Trobe Australian Credit Fund, “the largest retail credit fund across Australia.”