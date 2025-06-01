Quranium Debuts Quantum-Focused Testnet

Quranium, an infrastructure built to incorporate quantum security, AI-native intelligence, and blockchain trust, has launched its testnet.

The Convergence Layer combines:

Quantum security : Uncrackable by quantum computers, using NIST-approved SLHDSA signatures and ML-KEM encryption.

: Uncrackable by quantum computers, using NIST-approved SLHDSA signatures and ML-KEM encryption. AI-native design : On-chain autonomous agents that audit, deploy, govern, and evolve smart contracts.

: On-chain autonomous agents that audit, deploy, govern, and evolve smart contracts. EVM compatibility : Fully compatible with Ethereum tools, upgraded for the quantum era.

: Fully compatible with Ethereum tools, upgraded for the quantum era. High-performance architecture : Supercomputing-grade nodes for speed, scale, and reliability.

: Supercomputing-grade nodes for speed, scale, and reliability. Decentralized P2P stack: Inspired by devp2p/libp2p, enhanced with post-quantum protections, optimized gossip, and advanced relay logic.

“We’re not here to patch broken systems. We’re here to rebuild them, stronger and future-proof. The Quranium testnet, built by our world-class tech team, isn’t just a developer sandbox; it’s a live demonstration of the infrastructure needed for a secure, thriving digital future,” said Kapil Dhiman, CEO and co-founder of Quranium.

Quranium provides a live environment to:

Deploy smart contracts using Q-REMIX, Quranium’s AI-powered contract generation and management tool.

Switch to the Quranium network via QSafe: Quantum-Secure Crypto Wallet (‘QSafe’), a multi-chain, quantum-secure wallet that supports almost all the blockchains live today, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

Explore the ecosystem with QRN Scan, a transparent, intuitive block explorer purpose-built for the Quranium chain, offering real-time insights into blocks, transactions, wallets, and smart contracts.

The testnet enables builders and developers to actively explore, test, and contribute to the world’s first infrastructure purpose-built for the convergence of quantum, AI, and decentralized technologies.

In May 2025, BlackRock stated, “The accelerating pace of quantum advancements necessitates immediate action. Financial institutions must prioritize quantum-resilient infrastructure.”

Yet despite mounting alarms, Quranium said that 99% of Web3 projects still rely on cryptographic algorithms like ECDSA and BLS, standard across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most L1s, L2s, wallets, and dApps – despite being known quantum vulnerabilities.

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has confirmed that much of today’s encryption could be obsolete within the next decade, calling in its 2024 report for urgent migration to post-quantum cryptographic standards.

“Quranium takes this threat seriously,” Dhiman said. “Rather than patching outdated systems, we’re building from first principles, with post-quantum security at the core – designed not just for today’s risks, but for a quantum-powered future.”

In the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) October 2024 report Navigating Cyber Resilience in the Age of Emerging Technologies, the authors emphasize the importance of transitioning from “security by design” to “resilience by design” in response to the complexities introduced by technologies like AI and quantum computing.

“The increasing interconnectivity of these technologies results in a more complex and dynamic threat landscape… This interconnectedness, while beneficial for operational efficiency, necessitates a comprehensive and adaptive approach to cybersecurity – one that not only protects against potential breaches but also ensures robust recovery mechanisms to maintain continuity and trust in digital systems.”