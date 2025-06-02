Nymbus Levels Targets Fiserv Loyalty Programs

Nymbus, a full-stack banking platform for U.S. banks and credit unions, has launched Nymbus Levels: an enterprise-grade loyalty and rewards framework that empowers financial institutions to elevate their brand through bespoke loyalty experiences and dynamic pricing.

Seventy percent of Americans cite loyalty programs as a top reason for staying with a brand. Nymbus Levels gives community banks and credit unions the tools to compete head-on with national institutions’ sophisticated loyalty and reward programs, without the cost, complexity, or lengthy implementation timelines.

“Today’s customers expect banking experiences that reflect who they are — their identities, values, and unique needs. Levels moves beyond traditional points-based systems to recognize the full spectrum of customer loyalty, delivering an experience that feels personal, purposeful, and future-ready,” said Jeffery Kendall, CEO and chairman of Nymbus.

Nymbus Levels is powered by a behavior tracking engine. It enables always-on or time-bound campaigns that reward valuable financial behaviors by assigning monetary value to any type of customer interaction or transaction. Levels can also be easily activated in a back-office-only mode, enabling businesses to immediately implement value-based pricing and marketing strategies without requiring any customer engagement. From digital adoption and debit card usage to direct deposit setup and balance growth, community banks and credit unions can tailor incentives to align with their most strategic business objectives.

Nymbus Levels rewards customer engagement based on their total value, including deposits, loans, and activity, across the entire banking relationship. It features tier-based reward structures that allow financial institutions to incentivize top customers and members with exclusive perks, like waived fees or preferred rates. Customers and members can view their progress through a gamified dashboard, sparking greater motivation and long-term usage.

Delivered as a fully managed Nymbus service, Levels includes a library of pre-built, field-tested campaign templates, achievement models, and rewards structures designed to drive adoption, increase deposits, and grow non-interest income. Users also gain access to advanced analytics and segmentation tools to continuously optimize performance, prove ROI, and re-engage customers based on the most impactful activities.