Aspire Integrates with Stripe to Boost Payment Flexibility for Asian Businesses

Aspire, a Singapore-based finance platform for businesses, has integrated with global payment infrastructure provider Stripe to enhance its payment capabilities, allowing users across Asia to accept a wider range of payment methods and improve cash flow management.

The integration enables Aspire users to receive payments via credit and debit cards, as well as popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, GrabPay, and WeChat Pay.

The enhanced functionality is designed to offer businesses — particularly in the B2B space — faster and more flexible payment options, addressing persistent challenges such as long payment cycles and limited online payment acceptance.

Aspire said businesses using its platform can now access funds in as little as three days, compared with the standard settlement time of seven days.

This reduction is expected to help users manage their working capital more efficiently and reinvest in operations without delays.

The partnership is also positioned to help newer or smaller businesses start accepting digital payments immediately, even without a website or dedicated payment infrastructure.

With payment links and invoice-based payment options, Aspire aims to streamline the payment process and reduce operational barriers for SMEs.

The move comes amid rising demand for virtual and digital payments in the Asia-Pacific region. A growing number of businesses now expect to complete purchases and receive payments online, yet many still lack access to robust digital payment infrastructure.

Research cited by Aspire indicates that companies unable to accept card payments experience an average revenue loss of 4.6%, highlighting the business case for diversified payment options.

By integrating with Stripe, Aspire strengthens its offering as an all-in-one financial platform that supports global payment collection, financial planning, and operational scalability.

The collaboration targets over 97% of businesses in the APAC region that fall under the small and medium enterprise category — a segment seen as vital to economic growth.