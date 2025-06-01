Crypto Startup Alph.AI Raises $2M to Bring Smart Trading to Meme Coin Market

Alph.AI, a decentralized trading platform tailored for meme coin enthusiasts, has officially launched with $2 million in strategic funding led by crypto exchange Bitrue, according to an announcement.

The platform aims to give retail traders advanced analytics, near-instant trading execution, and institutional-grade wallet security in an easy-to-use interface integrated with Telegram.

Designed to address the speed, volatility, and security gaps in meme coin trading, Alph.AI surfaces early-stage tokens by analyzing smart money movements and social sentiment.

It also provides real-time wallet and token metrics through AI models trained to detect emerging trends and influencers on blockchain networks like Solana and Binance Smart Chain.

The platform’s key features include sub-block latency trading speeds of up to 0.35 seconds, smart money signals derived from high-performing wallet activity, and multi-party computation (MPC) wallets for secure transactions.

Users can access all services directly via Telegram or through a streamlined web interface, avoiding traditional DEX bottlenecks and onboarding friction.

Alph.AI’s launch comes at a time of increasing interest in meme coin markets, where volatility presents both opportunities and risks.

The platform’s AI-driven discovery tools aim to help users identify tokens with strong narratives and momentum before they gain traction, while its K-line chain scanning feature enables users to assess token patterns in real time.

Initial traction includes notable trading outcomes, such as a 1,231% profit made by a user on the meme coin BELIEVE, which has gained attention for its decentralized token launch model tied to social activity on X.

Alph.AI plans to expand its capabilities with Ethereum and multi-wallet support in upcoming releases, further enhancing its cross-chain utility.

Community engagement is also part of its growth strategy, with weekly rewards and curated alerts highlighting promising token opportunities.