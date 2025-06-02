Abu Dhabi and Astana International Financial Centre Strengthen Data Protection Cooperation

The Office of Data Protection at ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, and the Office of Data Protection of Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration “in data protection and the enforcement of privacy protection laws.”

Reaffirming the shared commitment of both jurisdictions, the MoU ensures the secure cross-border movement of data, in “alignment with the AIFC and ADGM data protection regulations and upholds individuals’ rights concerning their personal data.”

This entails jointly establishing a framework for several key areas defined within the MoU, including the “sharing of relevant regulatory information, best practices, and complaint handling processes, as well as cooperation in investigations, policy alignment and enforcement concerning data protection violations.”

The MoU will also allow both parties to explore “joint education and awareness initiatives on data privacy, capacity-building initiatives such as staff exchanges and provide mutual assistance in emerging cross-border privacy challenges within their respective jurisdictions.”

This partnership underscores both parties’ commitment “to advancing robust data protection and privacy and fostering cross-border regulatory cooperation.”

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said:

“The MoU between the data offices of ADGM and AIFC comes at a critical time, as global economies increasingly depend on trusted frameworks for data exchange, technological cooperation, and the protection of personal information. Abu Dhabi is committed to being a global benchmark for digital trust and regulatory innovation, and we are pleased to partner with AIFC, whose commitment to robust data governance and international collaboration mirrors our own.”

Renat Bekturov, The Governor of the AIFC, said:

“The signing of the memorandum with the Office of Data Protection at ADGM marks an important step in the development of international cooperation in the field of data protection. This agreement strengthens our efforts to ensure a high level of privacy and legal certainty within the AIFC and promotes the advancement of international best practices in the region.”

This partnership signals a forward-looking commitment by both ADGM and AIFC to lay the groundwork “for deeper cooperation and innovation in privacy regulation across international financial centres and shape the future of responsible data governance on the global stage.”