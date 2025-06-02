NASAA Creates Investor Protection Foundation, Seeks Board Members

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) has created a new foundation addressing the issue of investor protection.

NASAA is the association that represents state and provincial securities regulators.

The NASAA Investor Protection and Education Foundation’s mission is to conduct research that supports investor protection and education initiatives, design products and programs to equip investors with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed investment decisions and avoid investment fraud.

Leslie Van Buskirk, NASAA President and Wisconsin Securities Administrator, said the work is more important than ever for retail investors as they seek a safe and secure financial future.

NASAA said the Board will include at least three members who are members of their association as well as three outsiders.

The group is currently seeking qualified individuals to apply for the position.

Applicants are expected to hold expertise in one or more of the following areas:

Securities regulation

Investor education

Legal or regulatory compliance

Financial or investment expertise

Market research

Directors must commit to quarterly Board meetings and will be primarily responsible for guiding grantmaking, setting research priorities, overseeing educational product development, and reviewing requests to submit friend-of-the-court briefs on behalf of the foundation in relevant court cases.

Nominations for the board are due by July 2, 2025.