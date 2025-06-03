Fintech Klarna and Visa Launch Pilot of Debit Card with Increased Flexibility

Klarna, the AI-powered payments and commerce network, unveiled the pilot launch of Klarna Card: a debit product combined with access to built-in flexible payment options, powered by Visa Flexible Credential and issued by WebBank.

Unlike traditional credit cards that can see consumers incur additional debt and interest charges, the Klarna Card will “allow consumers to pay immediately or pay later when needed – online or in-store – at more than 150 million Visa-accepting merchants worldwide.”

The Klarna Card is currently in a trial phase in the U.S., gathering feedback to refine the experience “before a broader rollout in the U.S. and Europe expected later this year.”

This phased approach supports feature refinements, performance optimization, and “ensures the product delivers a smarter, more flexible spending tool.”

With over 5 million consumers reportedly on the waitlist, the Klarna Card is the boldest step yet toward Klarna becoming “an everyday spending solution in the U.S.”

The card comes with an FDIC-insured wallet, which “allows consumers to store money and make real-time transfers, and deposits, and integrates directly with the Klarna Pay in 4 and Pay Later options—all in one seamless experience.”

David Sandström, CMO at Klarna said:

“We consistently hear from consumers that they want the freedom to choose how and when to pay – whether that’s paying now with debit or spreading the cost over time. They want simplicity, flexibility, and transparency – all in one place. That’s exactly what has made Klarna payment methods so popular online, and now that same experience is coming to a physical card. The Klarna Card is the future of everyday banking – creating smart payments, to empower smarter shoppers.”

By combining access to spending, saving, and borrowing tools in one intuitive platform, Klarna is becoming “a modern day global neobank for the digital-first consumer.”

The Klarna Card is a key step in this evolution – “a transparent, tech-driven alternative to the products of traditional banks.”

Mathieu Altwegg, SVP Product and Solutions, for Visa in Europe said:

“Millions of people around the world have embraced the choice and control offered by Visa’s Flexible Credential, and we’re delighted to extend this to even more U.S. consumers, as well as bringing it to Europe for the first time. This is a pioneering example of a future where consumers will only need one card in order to have access to their preferred ways to pay, no matter where they are, or what they’re purchasing.”

As stated in a realse, Klarna Card is issued by WebBank.

Klarna balance account “provided by WebBank, Member FDIC.”

As noted in the update, Klarna is on a mission to “be available everywhere for everything.”

With over 100 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network “is empowering people to pay smarter — online, in-store and through Apple Pay in the U.S., UK and Canada.”

More than 724,000 retailers “trust” Klarna’s solutions to drive growth and loyalty, “including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Visa is a key player in digital payments, facilitating transactions between “consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories.”

Their mission is to connect the world through innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, “enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.”

They believe that economies that “include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.”