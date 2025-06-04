DailyPay Acknowledges Legislative Milestone with Enactment of Bill Regulating On-Demand Pay in Maryland

DailyPay, a worktech company and the provider of On-Demand Pay, marks a significant legislative milestone with the enactment of House Bill 1294, which regulates On-Demand Pay (also known “as earned wage access) services in Maryland.”

On-Demand Pay is a critical financial tool that empowers hardworking Marylanders to “manage everyday expenses and navigate unforeseen financial needs with greater flexibility.”

Maryland joins nine other states in “providing regulatory clarity for this growing industry and consumers who rely on this innovative financial product.”

Ryan Naples, Vice President of Public Policy at DailyPay said:

“This legislation is a win for working people in Maryland, who deserve real-time access to their already-earned pay, when they need it, not on a scheduled payday,”

They added:

“We thank the Maryland Legislature and Governor Wes Moore for delivering for Maryland’s working families and the broader Maryland economy. DailyPay also remains dedicated to working with the State of Maryland to continue providing innovative financial wellness tools that enhance workers’ lives.”

DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay solution empowers employees with access to their earned wages when they need it and “provides tools to optimize their income, helping them maximize their time, achieve financial stability, and ultimately, become happier and more productive at work.”

It is a safe and important alternative “to late fees, overdraft fees, or high-interest credit products.”

With the enactment of this legislation, DailyPay looks forward “to supporting Maryland employers and employees alike in achieving their financial goals.”

This legislation will take “effect October 1, 2025.”

As covered, DailyPay says it is transforming “the way people get paid.”

As a worktech company and the industry’s earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses its technology platform in order “to help America’s employers build stronger relationships with their employees.”

This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere “to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace.”

DailyPay is headquartered in New York City.