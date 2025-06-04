BNY Unveils Enhancements for Wealth Management Firms

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, will announce enhancements to its products for wealth managers during its annual INSITE conference this week.

INSITE 2025 is the first time the conference will showcase various new and future products and features from across BNY‘s businesses, including:

Wove Investor: NetX Unification – Bringing together greater functionality across NetX Investor and Wealth Reporting, BNY Pershing will create a unified investor experience on Wove. Through this integrated platform, investors will have enhanced access to information and tools, streamlining their experience and enabling a more holistic view of their investments.

– Bringing together greater functionality across NetX Investor and Wealth Reporting, BNY Pershing will create a unified investor experience on Wove. Through this integrated platform, investors will have enhanced access to information and tools, streamlining their experience and enabling a more holistic view of their investments. Wove Trading: Fixed Income Solution – Wove Trading will offer cutting-edge fixed-income portfolio construction, optimization, and trading features, empowering advisors to access greater liquidity, generate optimized portfolios, and unlock unique client insights – all in one intuitive platform.

– Wove Trading will offer cutting-edge fixed-income portfolio construction, optimization, and trading features, empowering advisors to access greater liquidity, generate optimized portfolios, and unlock unique client insights – all in one intuitive platform. Wove Portfolios: Unified Managed Accounts (UMA) – Advisors will be able to construct UMA portfolios with model providers, active SMA managers and individual securities fully integrated with Wove workflows and trading. This will include sleeve data integration across the Wove platform and flexible sleeve management within the Wove trade tool and the portfolio accounting engine.

– Advisors will be able to construct UMA portfolios with model providers, active SMA managers and individual securities fully integrated with Wove workflows and trading. This will include sleeve data integration across the Wove platform and flexible sleeve management within the Wove trade tool and the portfolio accounting engine. BNY Advisor Growth Network – Creation of a premier community of wealth management experts and resources to support financial advisors’ business growth objectives through curated connections, insightful research, and event opportunities.

– Creation of a premier community of wealth management experts and resources to support financial advisors’ business growth objectives through curated connections, insightful research, and event opportunities. BNY Investments’ ResearchFlex – With the goal of helping advisors improve client outcomes and free up time to grow their businesses, ResearchFlex will provide institutional-quality manager research services to support their investment decisions. The manager research reporting and monitoring across traditional asset classes will enhance advisors’ ability to evaluate investment strategies and monitor managers on an ongoing basis to better manage risk and meet fiduciary and regulatory obligations.

– With the goal of helping advisors improve client outcomes and free up time to grow their businesses, ResearchFlex will provide institutional-quality manager research services to support their investment decisions. The manager research reporting and monitoring across traditional asset classes will enhance advisors’ ability to evaluate investment strategies and monitor managers on an ongoing basis to better manage risk and meet fiduciary and regulatory obligations. BNY Investments’ PortfolioFlex1 – Providing advisors the flexibility to modify allocations at the asset class level and the underlying investments, PortfolioFlex is designed for advisors to deliver tailored model portfolios to clients at scale and within ranges that meet clients’ stated risk/return profiles and tax preferences. Leveraging 40 years of experience in building and managing model portfolios, BNY curates the investments from a large menu of investment managers based on their institutional-quality manager research and executes the trading and rebalancing all on one platform.

– Providing advisors the flexibility to modify allocations at the asset class level and the underlying investments, PortfolioFlex is designed for advisors to deliver tailored model portfolios to clients at scale and within ranges that meet clients’ stated risk/return profiles and tax preferences. Leveraging 40 years of experience in building and managing model portfolios, BNY curates the investments from a large menu of investment managers based on their institutional-quality manager research and executes the trading and rebalancing all on one platform. BNY A.M.P. (Assets-Movements-Platforms) – A banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solution that provides clients with a holistic platform of capabilities, encompassing virtual account management, fraud monitoring, embedded risk, compliance & KYC capabilities, payment processing, FX & Multi-currency payments, Debit Card issuance, consumer bill pay, 24/7 Call Center support & Web/API functionality delivering a bank-account experience for clients to deploy for their customers.

Jim Crowley, Global Head of BNY Pershing said:

“We’re delighted to announce a range of innovative new solutions at INSITE this year that better serve our wealth manager clients and help them position their businesses for multi-decade growth. The power of BNY allows us to harness expertise from across our businesses to improve our client offerings. Continued product innovation is a priority and leveraging the connectivity of our businesses has allowed us to deliver the full breadth of BNY to clients to help them drive growth, productivity and scale.”

INSITE is BNY’s flagship financial advisory conference which “brings together top leaders and influencers from the asset and wealth management communities for three days of learning and networking experiences.”

BNY is a global financial services company that helps “make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe.”

For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, “putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions.”

Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and “nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need.”

BNY supports governments in funding local projects and “works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals.”

As of March 31, 2025, BNY oversees $53.1 trillion in “assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.”

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally.