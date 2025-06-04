Scalable Capital Reports €155M in New Funding to Expand Digital Investment Platform

Since 2015, Scalable Capital has provided retail investors with access to simple and cost-effective investment options.

Today, clients in Europe can invest “in ETFs, stocks, funds, bonds, cryptocurrencies, derivatives, and Private Equity.”

Broker clients receive attractive interest rates “on their cash from our partner banks and have instant access to low-cost securities-backed loans against their portfolio.”

This is the company’s largest funding round to date, “taking the total raised to more than €470 million.”

The round was led by Sofina and Noteus Partners, with “support from existing investors including Balderton.”

Balderton’s first investment was reportedly made in 2023.

Florian Prucker, Founder and Co-CEO, Scalable Capital:

“Low-cost, broadly diversified ETFs, free access to financial knowledge, stock exchanges tailored for retail investors, and technology driven investment platforms like Scalable Capital have fundamentally improved access to capital markets for millions of retail investors. To accelerate this development, we will continue to invest in our fully verticalized platform with the additional capital.”

Erik Podzuweit, Founder and Co-CEO, Scalable Capital:

“The recent funding round is a clear endorsement, and an important step on our path to becoming the leading retail investment platform in Europe. Through our investment platform and additional new products, we’ll be able to offer even more people in Europe the best options for their investments. We have a firm focus on wealth creation and saving for retirement for the whole family.”

At the end of last year, Scalable Capital launched the European Investor Exchange.

This exchange is specifically tailored to the “needs of retail investors in Europe.”

Recently, the Scalable Broker has also begun providing “private equity investments: through ELTIFs (European Long-Term Investment Fund), eligible clients can invest in this attractive asset class on equal footing with institutional investors such as insurance companies or pension funds.”

Starting this summer, Scalable will also be available “for the next generation: with kids’ accounts, parents can use the Scalable Broker to invest in their children’s financial future.”