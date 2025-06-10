Fintech & AI Fund by Plug and Play Raises $50 Million

Plug and Play has announced a $50 million Fintech and AI Fund, revealed at the Silicon Valley June Summit 2025. According to a note from Plug and Play, nine institutional investors are providing the money for the fund.

Plug and Play notes that it currently operates nine funds with over $1 billion in assets under management.

Alongside money, Plug and Play provides companies with access to a global network of over 550 corporate partners across more than 25 industries.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play reports a presence on five continents, having invested in numerous well-known companies, including N26, PayPal, Dropbox, LendingClub, and others.

The Fintech & AI fund is its largest themed fund, which anticipates investing globally.

Eugenio Gonzalez, Partner at Plug and Play, says that artificial intelligence is changing everything, and startups are scaling faster than ever.

“The fund supports our value proposition of accelerating sales cycles by connecting companies with the right decision makers at global corporations. It is a key part of this dynamic ecosystem that includes a roster of entrepreneurs and corporations we’ve developed over the years. It reflects a shift from shorter-form experimentation to long-term value creation as this fund allows us to back exceptional founders earlier and support them more meaningfully as they build the future of Fintech, enterprise, and Insurtech.”

Fund investor Bharat Rajaram, Managing Director & Head of Aflac Global Ventures, says that Plug and Play has been instrumental in helping the source and scale tech.