Australia’s CommBank Enables AI Integration with Data Migration to Cloud

In a bid to accelerate the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the bank, CommBank has completed migrating its data platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud provider.

The scalable data platform will integrate with other channels across the bank to help “drive faster, more personalised and innovative customer and employee experiences using the latest data, AI and analytics technologies.”

The re-platforming to AWS, which began in July 2024, was delivered at an accelerated pace “working with HCLTech, without compromising data integrity or system performance.”

The phased migration and rigorous testing of “over 61,000 data pipelines facilitated the secure transition of data to the cloud.”

Terri Sutherland, CommBank’s Lead for Data Platforms, emphasised the importance of this migration:

“Migrating our data to the cloud is a significant milestone for the bank. Every day, we’re using AI to make around 55 million decisions intended to benefit our customers and our people. We have over 2,000 AI models feeding on approximately 157 billion data points – making CBA one of the largest corporate users of AI in the country. This initiative not only enhances our data capabilities but also supports our strategic priority to deliver global best digital experiences and technology for our customers.”

Jamie Simon, Director of Financial Services, AWS Australia and New Zealand, said:

“As the bank’s preferred cloud provider, AWS is pleased to support CommBank as they build an advanced data and AI platform, utilising our highest standards in security, compliance, and resilience at scale, for its applications. This migration represents a significant milestone and provides the foundation for CommBank to accelerate the innovative use of AI and agentic AI to deliver better customer and employee experiences. AWS’s long-standing collaboration with CommBank demonstrates how Australian banks are leaders in thinking big and moving boldly to lead in the global digital and AI economy.”

Sutherland further highlighted the benefits of this initiative:

“Successfully migrating 100 per cent of our data to the Cloud will allow us to simplify our technology stack, reduce our on-premises data centre footprint, and scale our operations per demand.”

Sutherland added: