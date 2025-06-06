Fintech Trustly Partners with The Swedish Postcode Lottery to Enhance Payments

Trustly, the global enabler of Pay by Bank, announced a partnership with The Swedish Postcode Lottery (Svenska Postkodlotteriet).

This collaboration is set to enhance “the way people participate in one of Europe’s charity-based lotteries by providing seamless, secure, and fast payment processing solutions.”

The Swedish Postcode Lottery’s commitment “to innovation, society, and player experience aligns with Trustly’s mission to create secure online payments.”

As a result of integrating Trustly’s services, users will be able to sign up for The Swedish Postcode Lottery using “a seamless way to register the mandate / Direct Debit which is fully automated, quick, and safe.”

Key Benefits for Participants:

Modern Direct Debit sign-up without any need to remember or manually enter bank details

Security & Reliability: Trustly’s solution eliminates the need for users to input sensitive information, which results in enhanced security

Trustly’s service now accounts for “60% of all checkouts – a significant share that highlights the strong uptake among users.”

Further product enhancements are “expected to roll out in the coming months.”

Mikael Glimbråten, Product Owner for the Payments team, The Swedish Postcode Lottery, said:

“We are pleased with the successful implementation and collaboration with Trustly. Direct Debit has quickly become the most popular payment method Online for our customers. We are also happy to announce that more features are on the way, which will make it even easier for customers to register their mandates. We look forward to continued successful cooperation with Trustly.”

Johan Tjärnberg, CEO, Trustly, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with The Swedish Postcode Lottery to enhance the user experience for lottery participants across Sweden. Our mission has always been to make online transactions as seamless, safe, and fast as possible, and this collaboration takes us one step closer to that goal.”

Trustly’s collaboration with The Swedish Postcode Lottery is “the latest in a series of successful partnerships that Trustly has developed with notable European businesses and government departments.”

These include companies such “as Hargreaves Lansdown, Foodora, and ITV, while Ecospend, a Trustly Company, recently announced the retention of its open banking contract with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).”

Trustly was launched in 2008 and has “grown rapidly over the past 16 years to become a global leader in Open Banking Payment solutions.”

With a mission to make online payments as seamless as possible, Trustly offers an innovative “payment platform, bridging the gap between consumers and merchants. Its technology ensures that transactions are processed in real-time, providing both speed and security for all parties involved.”

Trustly’s dedication to enhancing the payments industry is “reflected in its collaborations with brands such as PayPal, eBay, and Hargreaves Lansdown in Europe and FanDuel, T-Mobile, and Coinbase in North America.”

To date, Trustly has transformed the “performance and experience of payments for over 9,000 merchants in 30+ markets, connecting them to 650+ million consumers through 12,000 banks.”

Trustly is a licensed Payment Institution “under the second payment services directive (PSD2).”

It operates under the “supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in the EU, EEA and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.”

In the US, Trustly is state-regulated “as required to serve its target markets.”