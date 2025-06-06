B2B Payments Fintech TransferMate Partners with Deutsche Bank

TransferMate, the world’s provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service (IaaS), announced a partnership with Deutsche Bank.

The partnership will see TransferMate work with Deutsche Bank in various countries, “enabling TransferMate to provide in-country collections, cross border payments, and the ability to store funds locally.”

TransferMate claims it now has the “most extensive local collection capabilities of any B2B cross-border payments provider, building on what is already the largest fintech payment infrastructure.”

Ole Matthiessen, Head of Cash Management & Head of CB APAC MEA at Deutsche Bank said:

“The strategic collaboration between TransferMate and Deutsche Bank underscores the immense potential of fintech-bank partnerships in accessing and scaling global markets, particularly navigating the high-growth yet diverse Asia Pacific landscape. This showcases the strength of our offering, aligning seamlessly with our Global Hausbank strategy. We look forward to this journey together, which will drive TransferMate’s growth and improve their operational efficiencies through our tailored solutions.”

In its initial phase, the partnership will “facilitate business in several APAC markets – with an aim to expand into other regions thanks to Deutsche Bank’s extensive global network.”

As a result, TransferMate can “expand its local in-country collection, payments and stored value capabilities.”

Partners within key industry sectors, “including education, financial institutions and e-commerce, are set to benefit from the cooperation.”

Gary Conroy, CEO at TransferMate, said:

“Our collaboration with Deutsche Bank is another significant milestone as we continue to grow our global footprint and be the embedded B2B partner of choice. This partnership further strengthens our reach, our capabilities, and the value we bring to our partners and their clients.”

Terry Clune, Founder of TransferMate, added:

“We’re proud to have built the world’s largest fintech payments network. With Deutsche Bank coming on board, we’re providing our global partners with access to an even greater pool of currencies to help drive their business forwards.”

As noted in the update, TransferMate is the world’s “provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service, enabling companies to solve complex payment challenges.”

Combining a globally regulated infrastructure with technology, TransferMate has built “the largest fintech payments license network in the world, including 51 US states and territories, to support trading in more than 200+ countries and territories and in 140+ currencies.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Deutsche Bank provides “retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors.”