ThetaRay and Spayce to Combat Financial Crime and Secure Payments with Cognitive AI

ThetaRay, a global firm focused on Cognitive AI financial crime compliance, and Spayce, a cross-border payments platform, announced a partnership to combat evolving financial threats and enhance global payment security.

The announcement comes at a time “when the financial crime landscape is undergoing a transformation.”

As criminal networks grow sophisticated and agile, “operating with the complexity of multinational corporations, traditional rule-based anti-money laundering (AML) systems are increasingly outpaced.”

These outdated tools often miss hidden threats, “allowing illicit activity to slip through undetected and exposing institutions to regulatory, financial, and reputational risk.”

Spayce has deployed ThetaRay’s Cognitive AI Transaction Monitoring solution into its global payments infrastructure “to enhance its financial crime detection capabilities.”

ThetaRay’s solution uses Cognitive AI to continuously “analyze the vast volumes of transaction data, detecting nuanced suspicious activity, and uncovering complex financial crime schemes with exceptional accuracy.”

This AI-first approach not only “strengthens compliance but empowers Spayce to scale securely, turning regulatory readiness into a foundation for sustainable growth.”

Spayce, which serves clients “ranging from SMBs to large financial institutions in over 200 countries, now gains deeper visibility into transaction flows without compromising speed or customer experience.”

The result is a smarter, faster, and more “secure global payments ecosystem, one where compliance no longer slows expansion, but actively enables it.”

Peter Reynolds, CEO of ThetaRay said:

“Financial crime is evolving rapidly, and the technology used to combat it must evolve even faster. Our partnership with Spayce unites robust payment infrastructure with ThetaRay’s Cognitive AI to deliver proactive risk mitigation, greater transparency, and the trusted cross-border transactions needed to power global growth.”

Debra LePage, Partner & Co-Founder of Spayce said:

“As Spayce expands its global payments capabilities, security and AML compliance remain at the core of our mission. Partnering with ThetaRay empowers us to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated financial threats, while continuing to deliver seamless, trusted payment experiences for our customers worldwide.”

ThetaRay harnesses the power of Cognitive AI “for financial crime compliance, enabling financial institutions to precisely identify legitimate customers while flagging bad actors.”

The SaaS solutions overcome the limitations of “traditional rule-based systems by shortening long implementation lifecycles, enabling efficient, risk-aware compliance operations.”

By transforming compliance from a regulatory obligation into a driver of growth, ThetaRay allows institutions “to scale faster and expand confidently into new markets.”

By uncovering hidden criminal networks and delivering actionable insights, ThetaRay empowers organizations to “combat evolving threats, maintain positive regulator relationships, and enhance customer experiences.”

Implemented at some of the world’s financial institutions “including Santander, Clear Bank, Mashreq Bank, Payoneer, Onafriq and Travelex, ThetaRay helps financial institutions thrive, fostering trust and confidence across the global financial ecosystem.”

Spayce is a cross-border payment platform “enabling seamless, secure, and scalable global transactions.”

With over three decades of experience in the payments and financial technology industry, Spayce is the payments technology partner “that businesses rely on to move their money securely and efficiently domestically and across borders.”

Built by industry veterans, Spayce supports a “range of use cases—including vendor payouts, global payroll, eCommerce settlements, and real-time B2P and B2B payments—through powerful APIs, a hosted checkout solution, and an intuitive merchant portal.”

Through their network of global banking partners, Spayce delivers speed, transparency, and compliance “at scale; with a deep commitment to financial crime prevention and regulatory excellence, Spayce enables clients to grow globally with confidence while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security.”

Operating in over 200 countries and territories, Spayce combines technology with deep “regulatory and operational expertise to deliver frictionless payment experiences.”