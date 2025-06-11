GoTo Completes Major Cloud Migration to Alibaba Cloud in Jakarta

GoTo Group, Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystem, has completed the migration of its digital finance arm GoTo Financial’s infrastructure to Alibaba Cloud’s local data centers in Jakarta.

The move marks a critical milestone in a strategic partnership formed in 2024 and is one of the most complex and large-scale cloud migrations ever undertaken in Indonesia.

The migration advances Indonesia’s national data sovereignty goals by ensuring that all financial data is hosted within the country’s borders.

It also strengthens GoTo Financial’s operational capabilities, offering improved service efficiency and cost optimization for over 20 million monthly transacting users of GoPay, one of the country’s most popular digital payment platforms.

The transition to Alibaba Cloud’s high-performance and secure infrastructure involved transferring thousands of microservices and core applications, demanding robust system stability and uninterrupted user experiences.

The migration process employed a dual-core architecture approach, allowing traffic to be gradually shifted to Alibaba Cloud without service disruptions.

Alibaba Cloud deployed its proprietary tools—Landing Zone and Terraform—to enable a full Infrastructure as Code (IaC) deployment.

The integration of these technologies created a scalable, automated, and secure cloud foundation supported by Alibaba Cloud’s three data centers in Indonesia.

Solutions in computing, containers, databases, and cybersecurity further enhanced the resilience of GoTo’s financial services infrastructure.

The collaboration also includes initiatives beyond infrastructure, focusing on local innovation and talent development.

In May 2025, Alibaba Cloud partnered with GoTo and Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs to host the GenAI Hackathon, aimed at accelerating the growth of local digital talent and advancing the country’s AI capabilities.

The success of this migration reinforces GoTo Group’s commitment to building trusted, homegrown financial technologies while supporting national digital transformation goals.

Both companies plan to deepen their partnership by exploring new commercial initiatives and ecosystem support programs to empower Indonesian businesses and advance the country’s digital economy.