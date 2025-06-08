Philippines, India Deepen Fintech Cooperation Amid Growing Digital Economy Ties

The Philippines and India are accelerating efforts to strengthen collaboration in financial technology and broader development cooperation, as both nations seek to harness digital innovation to drive economic growth.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto recently held talks with Indian Ambassador Harsh Jain to identify new avenues for fintech collaboration and review ongoing initiatives.

The meeting comes as both countries aim to build on their existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed to enhance cooperation in financial technology and digital infrastructure.

India, recognized as a global leader in digital innovation, has been actively pursuing partnerships across Southeast Asia, with the Philippines identified as a key focus.

The two governments launched a joint working group in 2023 to support cross-border initiatives in fintech, improve interoperability, and co-develop financial solutions tailored to local market needs.

The Department of Finance emphasized that both countries see significant opportunity in areas such as digital payments, financial inclusion, and the development of digital public infrastructure.

The cooperation also aligns with the Philippines’ broader agenda to digitize its financial ecosystem and enhance access to financial services, particularly for unbanked populations.

The Philippine fintech sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, growing nearly 40 percent over the past three years to encompass close to 300 active companies.

This growth underscores the country’s potential as a regional fintech hub and its increasing attractiveness to international technology partners.

The ongoing collaboration is expected to yield further developments in the coming months, as both governments look to translate strategic frameworks into concrete initiatives.

With India offering technical expertise and scalable solutions, the partnership is poised to bolster the Philippines’ digital economy and support inclusive financial innovation across the region.