Equifax Enhances US Consumer Credit Report Design to Help Consumers Monitor Financial Health

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) is making it even easier for U.S. consumers to understand their credit history and monitor their financial health with the introduction of a new, reimagined consumer credit report design.

Available now to U.S. consumers who request hard copies of their Equifax credit report, the new credit report enables people to “more easily view their current VantageScore 3.0 credit score and provides easy-to-read graphics for a comprehensive view of current and past credit activity.”

Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax said:

“Equifax plays an important role in the financial lives of consumers and we take that responsibility very seriously. Our updated and industry leading U.S. consumer credit report is another way that we are putting putting consumers first and delivering on our Purpose – to help people live their financial best – into action, empowering consumers to take control of their financial well-being and make more informed financial decisions with a clear understanding of the factors that can affect their credit.”

The new hard copy Equifax U.S. consumer credit report leads with the innovative VantageScore 3.0 credit score and includes a concise, easy-to-read summary section of “how your score is calculated”, with explanations of the credit factors considered by the scoring model.

Color-coded sections and easy-to-read graphics have been “added to replace lengthy pages of text and to give consumers a comprehensive look at their current and past credit activity.”

The redesigned report also includes a “key factors that affected your credit” section to provide more context on the type of credit activity “that may be helping and/or hurting a person’s respective credit score.”

Tina Shell, Senior Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Operations, U.S. Information Solutions, at Equifax said:

“The new U.S. consumer credit report design was undertaken in direct response to consumer feedback. Consumers shared that traditional credit reports, while intended to provide extensive details on financial history, could be lengthy or difficult to interpret. Our goal is to be consumer-friendly at every touchpoint and the visual redesign of our standard U.S. consumer credit report is a testament to that. We strive to deliver the highest quality and effectiveness in every interaction we have with consumers.”

The new U.S. consumer credit report design reflects “the visual experience that consumers with an Equifax product currently have when viewing their digital credit report via their myEquifax account or when using the new myEquifax mobile app, which offers consumers a convenient way to monitor their financial health from their mobile devices.”

Powered by The Equifax Cloud, the mobile app is designed to “help people better understand their current credit position and empower them in their financial lives.”

At Equifax, they believe knowledge “drives progress.”

As a global data, analytics, and technology company, they play an essential role in the global economy by “helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence.”

Their blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights “to power decisions to move people forward.”

Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in “24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.”