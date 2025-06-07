eToro Lists New Crypto-Assets to US Platform: Basic Attention Token, Curve, Decentraland, Maker, Polygon

Trading and investing platform, eToro announces the addition of five cryptoassets to the U.S. platform.

Users based in the United States can now “invest in 20 different crypto-assets including: Basic Attention Token, Curve, Decentraland, Maker, and Polygon.”

Commenting on the announcement, Head of eToro US, Andrew McCormick, said:

“As long-term supporters of digital assets, we are pleased to be expanding the number of cryptoassets available to US users. Our goal is to equip the growing number of retail investors with choices and access to the assets they desire when building wealth.”

As clarified in the update, users in the following states “cannot currently trade cryptoassets: Hawaii, New York, Nevada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Head of eToro US, Andrew McCormick, said: