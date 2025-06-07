UK’s Metro Bank Supports Businesses in Tunbridge Wells with Local Business Manager

Metro Bank has launched a new commercial mortgage, offering an 85% loan-to-value (LTV) for loans up to £5 million.

The loan is open to all businesses in England and Wales “with at least two years trading history.”

Metro Bank also launched its 75% LTV commercial mortgage earlier this year.

Metro Bank offers every business customer a named commercial banking manager in every “one of its 75 stores, providing access to expert business banking support and guidance.”

This is in addition to the Bank’s business credit card and working capital options “such as invoice finance and asset finance.”

Mark Davies, Director of Commercial Banking at Metro Bank commented:

“Commercial mortgages help businesses of all sizes to secure that next step in their growth journey. We know that the benefits of owning your own premises can be transformational in securing the future of your business and we’re thrilled to offer one of the most competitive products available as we become the UK’s best specialist lender on the high street.”

As reported recently, Metro Bank has appointed Greg Deadman as Local Business Manager for Tunbridge Wells, working from its store on Calverly Road, TN1 2TB.

Greg has 15 years of business banking experience and has “knowledge of the needs and issues facing small and medium sized businesses in Kent and the South East.”

He is particularly passionate about “helping local businesses grow and take the next step in their journey.”

Metro Bank provides all its business customers “with a Local Business Manager in every store, available to help with the full range of business banking needs, from everyday banking to securing funding.”

It is also offering a competitive switching offer “of two years free business banking to any customers that switch to Metro Bank.”

Customers interested in switching “to Metro Bank can visit any one of its 75 stores across England and Wales to take advantage of the offer.”

Ben Sizer, Local Director at Metro Bank remarked:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Greg to Metro Bank and look forward to introducing him to the exceptional businesses we already support across Tunbridge Wells and the wider Kent areas. This is an exciting time for us as we look to grow further and lend to more businesses across Tunbridge Wells.”

Greg Deadman, Local Business Manager at Metro Bank said: