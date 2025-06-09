Bank of Ireland Contactless Payments Reportedly Surged in Q1 2025, ATM Transactions Decline

Analysis of Bank of Ireland customer behavior during the first three months of 2025 revealed that contactless payments rose while ATM usage was down compared to the same period in 2024.

eCommerce contactless transactions (digital wallets, Apple Pay / Google Pay) increased by “3%, with contactless ‘tap and go’ payments rising 1% compared to Q1 2024.”

Over 3 million eCommerce and ‘tap and go’ contactless payments “took place on 28 February, making it the busiest day during the first quarter.”

While contactless payment levels increased, the “number of ATM transactions fell 11% compared with Q1 last year, partly driven by the busy Easter period not falling in the first quarter this year.”

Biometric logins to the mobile banking app “continue to grow in popularity, up 41% for Q1 compared to the same three months in 2024.”

Over 12 million biometric logins were recorded “in total during January, February, and March 2025, whilst logins via the traditional ‘3 of 6’ PIN method fell by 10%.”

On Thursday, 27 March over 1.5 million digital banking logins “were recorded across Bank of Ireland’s iOS and Android mobile apps, the busiest day in Q1.”

Digital logins to the Mobile app increased by “1% for Q1 2025 from Q1 2024, despite Easter coming later this year – the busiest day in Q1 2024 was during Easter holidays on Holy Thursday.”

Ciarán Coyle, Group Chief Operating Officer, Bank of Ireland said:

“Our continued investment in digital banking services ensures that our customers can bank with speed and flexibility – wherever they are. As a full-service retail bank, we will continue providing customers with a full suite of banking options, continuously improving the capabilities of our digital banking channels, whilst also investing and providing enhanced services across our branch network.”

