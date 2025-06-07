BNP Paribas Provides LLM as a Service Platform to Enable Industrialization of Gen AI Use-Cases

To facilitate the development and deployment of generative AI use cases in its businesses and functions, BNP Paribas has designed and deployed an internal LLM as a Service platform.

Operated by the Group’s IT teams, this technology, allows each entity to access a selection of language models (LLM) tailored “to its needs via a standardized and secure interface.”

These models can be directly “integrated into tools or processes.”

The platform is based “on a shared infrastructure hosted in the Group’s data centers, equipped with specialized computing capabilities (GPU).”

It provides access to a “selection of open-source models, models from Mistral AI, a partner of the Group, and soon models trained on internal datasets, according to specific needs.”

This architecture allows the Group to “have high processing power to efficiently execute language models, while sharing and limiting costs.”

The platform guarantees a secure deployment “within the Group’s infrastructure, in compliance with data privacy requirements, and strengthens the alignment of generative AI usage with the needs of businesses and functions.”

Marc Camus, Group Chief Information Officer, BNP Paribas said:

“With LLM as a Service, we are creating a common technological foundation that allows entities to focus on business use cases, while relying on a shared and secure infrastructure. It is a common lever to innovate and improve the performance of certain applications.”

Several generative AI use cases are already in production or experimentation within the Group’s businesses, “such as internal assistants, document generation, and information retrieval in documents.”

The implementation of the platform allows for “scaling up by facilitating the deployment of these use cases within a common framework and accelerating the implementation of new projects.”

The platform enhances the businesses’ “ability to quickly integrate generative AI into their existing processes, with shared technical and security standards.”

LLM as a Service was deployed in an initial test phase “across various entities of the Group, such as Hello bank! and the Group’s general inspection, and is intended to be progressively deployed across the Group according to an industrialization process.”

Additionally, generative AI enables developers to “create code as well as easily and centrally access development tools, AI technologies, and DevOps chains.”

LLM as a Service builds on the feedback “from the first user entities and complements the initiatives already undertaken around generative AI within BNP Paribas.”

This gradual deployment allows for the “consideration of local specificities while ensuring a high level of security, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

