Electronic Bond Trading Platform Trumid Reports Significant Buy-Side Platform Engagement

Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, has recently announced its trade volume as well as overall user participation highlights for May 2025.

Key May highlights from Fintech firm Trumid are as follows:

May marked another strong month of growth and deepening platform engagement, with record traded volume in Trumid RFQ

and accelerating buy-side adoption across Trumid’s list trading protocols. Reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $6.8B, up 30% year-over-year.

A record number of buy-side traders traded daily on Trumid in May, with asset manager ADV up around 60% year-over-year, outpacing growth in overall Trumid volume.

Trumid RFQ set another monthly record for volume and trade count, extending its 2025 streak of consecutive month-over-month growth.

High response rates from Trumid’s fully integrated RFQ responder network of major dealers and leading algorithmic liquidity providers drove protocol ADV and daily average trade count up 122% and 134%

year-over-year, respectively.

As stated in a release, around 70% more buy-side traders “executed trades daily in Trumid RFQ compared to a year ago, with asset managers initiating a record number of lists during the month.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Trumid’s automated workflow and trade automation tools “continued to deliver value for clients. 81% of eligible RFQ line items executed ‘no touch’ via Trumid AutoPilot for RFQ in May.”

Designed for efficient execution, Trumid AutoPilot reportedly “leverages real-time, client-defined parameters to allow the platform to seamlessly execute trades on their behalf.”

As covered, Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform that is said to be “focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds.”

Trumid explains that it optimizes the credit trading experience “by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design.”

The result is described as a “differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform.”