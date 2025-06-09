OurCrowd AI Fund Reports 20 Investments

Online investment platform OurCrowd is reporting that its Artificial Intelligence (AI) fund has now invested in 20 different firms.

While OurCrowd enables smaller investors to support single issuers, frequently investing alongside well-known VCs, the platform holds a growing number of funds providing immediate diversity for investors.

The AI fund has so far invested in companies like: Recogni, Anthropic, Groq, and ZutaCore.

OurCrowd reports that some firms, such as Anthropic, have already seen valuation increases.

OurCrowd has partnered with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), the best-known manufacturer of the chips powering the AI revolution. Apparently, portfolio firms are benefiting from this relationship as they get support and global exposure by working with NVIDIA.

The OurCrowd AI Fund is expected to close at the end of this month.

The fund is expected to invest in 20 to 25 venture investments, diversified by stage and geography​.