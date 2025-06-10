SeedLegals Acquires The Pitch to Streamline UK Startup Fundraising

In a move that may improve the UK startup ecosystem, London-based legaltech firm SeedLegals has acquired The Pitch, a platform that connects early-stage entrepreneurs with investors through lively live events.

This acquisition reflects a trend toward integrated support services, blending legal, financial, and networking solutions to streamline the process of early-stage fundraising.

With the UK startup scene facing stiff competition from global hubs like Silicon Valley, this merger highlights the need for efficient investment tools.

The Pitch has built a reputation over its 17-year history by hosting free-to-enter pitch competitions across the UK.

Spanning cities such as London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, Brighton, and Birmingham, these events challenge founders to deliver compelling 90-second pitches without slides.

SeedLegals, already recognized for automating legal paperwork to speed up funding rounds, now aims to expand into investor discovery and pitch preparation, addressing a critical need for entrepreneurs navigating complex processes.

Recent data from the British Business Bank shows UK startups raised an impressive £5.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025, signaling robust growth.

Regional hubs like Manchester and Glasgow are also thriving, with a 15% rise in early-stage funding last year.

By integrating The Pitch’s event model, SeedLegals could unlock these emerging ecosystems, offering founders nationwide greater visibility and access to a wider investor network.

This acquisition mirrors a global trend in the legaltech industry, where firms are merging with investor-focused platforms.

A similar move occurred earlier in 2025 when Clio, a Canadian legaltech company, acquired San Francisco’s Lawyaw to enhance its document automation capabilities.

SeedLegals’ expansion positions it as a support system for startups, bridging backend processes with front-end engagement.

The UK government’s recent £200 million extension to the Future Fund, announced in May 2025, further supports this momentum by providing matched funding to eligible companies.

Chris Goodfellow, founder of The Pitch, is optimistic about the acquisition, noting that SeedLegals’ five-year partnership ensures the competition’s legacy will continue to flourish.

Anthony Rose, co-founder and CEO of SeedLegals, highlighted the natural fit, pointing out that founders often struggle to find investors—a gap The Pitch is well-equipped to address.

As the UK strengthens its position as Europe’s leading tech ecosystem, this collaboration could accelerate funding flows and spotlight the nation’s most promising early-stage ventures, ushering in a new era of innovation and opportunity.