OnePay and Synchrony to Launch Credit Card Program with Walmart

OnePay, a consumer fintech, and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, announced a partnership to power a credit card program with Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

The credit card program is expected to launch this fall, “with the experience embedded inside the OnePay app and powered by Mastercard’s global payments network, and will be made available to millions of Walmart customers and to consumers across the U.S.”

OnePay, the consumer fintech backed by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, today serves millions of customers nationwide and “offers a suite of banking, credit, and payments products — including cashback debit, high-yield savings, installment loans, a digital wallet, and domestic and international peer-to-peer payments.”

In partnering with Synchrony and Mastercard, OnePay will add credit cards to its portfolio as part of its vision to “help people save, spend, borrow, and grow their money with a simplified way to holistically manage their financial lives.”

As part of the program, OnePay and Synchrony will “introduce both a general-purpose card, which will serve as the program’s signature card and be available to use anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and a private label card, which will be exclusively for Walmart purchases.”

The credit card functionality will be embedded “inside the OnePay app, offering millions of Walmart’s U.S. customers a sleek, intuitive digital experience and the ability to access OnePay’s suite of financial services products. ”

Omer Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, OnePay said:

“Our goal with this credit card program is to deliver an experience for consumers that’s transparent, rewarding, and easy to use. We’re excited to be partnering with Synchrony to launch a program at Walmart that checks each of those boxes and will help serve millions of people.”

Synchrony will leverage its “deep lending expertise and innovative digital capabilities to deliver financial flexibility through a seamless experience.”

Following the initial launch and reserve costs, the program is “expected to drive loyalty and sales at attractive risk-adjusted returns and be accretive to the company’s long-term financial performance.”

Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony.

“We are proud to be selected by OnePay to further our mission of helping people live better and build healthier financial futures with Walmart. Together, we aim to drive even greater innovation and new credit experiences to better serve customers while driving long-term, high-quality growth.”

John David Rainey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc. said:

“Walmart is always seeking innovative ways to help customers save money and live better. Today’s announcement represents one more way we’re serving our customers the way they want to be served, providing an upgraded digital financial services experience with even greater choice and value.”

Linda Kirkpatrick, President, Americas at Mastercard said: