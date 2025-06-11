Brazil’s Nubank Receives Fraud Prevention Stamp, an Initiative Supported by National Confederation of Financial Institutions

Nu, part of Nubank (NYSE: NU), has received the Fraud Prevention stamp, an initiative coordinated by the National Confederation of Financial Institutions (CNF) in Brazil.

Launched in 2024, the certification recognizes “institutions committed to best practices in preventing, combating, and raising awareness of fraud and scams in the financial sector.”

This achievement is a testament to Nu’s continuous “use of technological solutions, robust security policies, and awareness initiatives to ensure the protection of its more than 118 million customers — over 104 million in Brazil alone.”

Emma Whitfield, Head of Fraud said:

“Security has been non-negotiable for Nu since day one. Receiving the CNF’s Fraud Prevention stamp strengthens the trust of customers, partners, and investors in the security of our operations. It is also a recognition of our efficiency and fraud prevention mechanisms beyond what is established in regulations, which we understand as the minimum necessity. Additionally, it positions Nu as an industry best practice in the financial sector due to its robust controls and processes.”

Nu offers several security tools to protect its customers, and the main ones are: