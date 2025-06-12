UK’s Digital Bank OakNorth Lends $20M to JV between Sabal Investment Holdings, 12 North Capital

OakNorth, the digital bank for entrepreneurs, has provided a $20m loan to support the latest acquisition project from Sabal Investment Holdings and 12 North Capital LLC.

Founded in 2009, Sabal Investment Holdings is a real estate investment manager “headquartered in Irvine, California and serving institutional investors across the U.S.”

With assets under management totaling over $1.7b across its six sponsored funds, its fully integrated team has “the experience and expertise to identify, underwrite, structure and close investment opportunities throughout the capital stack.”

Founded by Frank Small and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, 12 North Capital is “a senior housing investment firm, dedicated to creating high-quality, safe, comfortable, and supportive communities for aging populations.”

With the ability to invest across the acuity spectrum, 12 North leverages its extensive “expertise and relationships to deliver returns for investors, while prioritizing the well-being of residents.”

The $20m loan will fund the acquisition of “a non-performing loan secured against three Class A purpose-built memory care facilities in Leesburg and Warrenton, Virginia and San Antonio, Texas.”

Offering a total of 200 ensuite rooms “across 112,5k sq. ft of land, the sites offer a variety of amenities, including spacious common areas, gardens, libraries, book clubs, salon / barber facilities, concierge services, and fitness classes.”

Tal Seder, Managing Director at Sabal Investment Holdings, commented on the transaction:

“This opportunity fit squarely within our strategy of acquiring non-performing loans backed by high-quality collateral. Having previously worked with OakNorth on complex real estate transactions, we knew Dylan Jagjivan and the team could move decisively and transparently without delay. Their support gave us the capital flexibility to complete this acquisition, and we look forward to the long-term success of the investment.”

Frank Small, Founder and Managing Principal of 12 North Capital, said:

“Our investment philosophy centers on acquiring overlooked, operationally sound assets with clear recovery paths. This acquisition project is a rare opportunity to gain control of three very well located, Class A facilities in growth markets. OakNorth’s knowledge of the specialist care market and ability to structure and execute bespoke solutions with speed, made them a natural funder for this deal.”

Max Ralby, Senior Managing Director at Newmark:

“We are thrilled to have represented Sabal and 12North on this transaction on what is sure to be a tremendous deal for their ongoing partnership. Their track record of navigating complex and special situations within the senior housing and health care sectors made the lending community confident in their business plan with this portfolio. We want to recognize the entire OakNorth team for understanding the nuances of the transaction and providing a great execution under a tight timeline in a volatile time in the market.”

Dylan Jagjivan, Director of Debt Finance at OakNorth, added: