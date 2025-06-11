Deloitte Gen Z, Millennial Survey Reveals How Younger Generations Balance Financial Stability with Personal Wellbeing

Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial Survey offers a look at the priorities, concerns, and aspirations of over 23,000 respondents across 44 countries.

The report highlights how these generations are navigating a rapidly evolving world, balancing their pursuit of financial stability, meaningful work, and personal well-being.

Titled “Deloitte Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey 2025,” the survey underscores a shift in priorities, with Gen Zs and millennials focusing on growth and learning while grappling with economic pressures, technological advancements, and environmental concerns.

The 2025 survey reveals that Gen Zs and millennials are redefining career success.

Unlike previous generations, only 6% of Gen Zs prioritize reaching leadership positions, with both groups placing greater emphasis on work/life balance, learning opportunities, and personal well-being.

Financial security remains a top concern, with the cost of living cited as the primary societal issue for both generations.

Approximately 56% of Gen Zs and 55% of millennials live paycheck to paycheck, and around 30% report feeling financially insecure.

Despite these challenges, optimism is emerging, with 32% of Gen Zs and 31% of millennials expecting economic improvement in their countries within the next year, the highest level since Deloitte’s 2020 survey.

The pursuit of meaningful work is equally critical.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents (86% of Gen Zs and 89% of millennials) say purpose is essential to job satisfaction, and many are willing to turn down employers or assignments that conflict with their values.

This aligns with other key findings, which noted that these generations are increasingly prioritizing purpose-driven careers over traditional markers of success like salary or status.

Environmental sustainability is a significant driver, with 89% of Gen Zs and 90% of millennials actively reducing their environmental impact and expecting businesses to do the same.

The survey also explores the impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) on the workplace.

Three-quarters of respondents (74% of Gen Zs and 77% of millennials) anticipate that GenAI will transform their work within the next year.

Frequent users of GenAI report more positive perceptions, believing it will enhance productivity and work/life balance.

However, both generations emphasize the need for training to develop technical and soft skills, such as empathy and leadership, to work effectively alongside emerging technologies.

A post on social media echoed this sentiment, noting that 72% of Gen Zs and millennials are more likely to engage with employers offering robust AI training programs.

Mental health remains a pressing concern, with only 51% of Gen Zs and 56% of millennials rating their mental health as good or extremely good.

Those with positive mental well-being are significantly more likely to feel their work contributes meaningfully to society (67% of Gen Zs and 72% of millennials).

However, workplace stressors, such as long hours and lack of recognition, contribute to high stress levels for 40% of Gen Zs and 35% of millennials.

The survey also highlights mixed outcomes from return-to-office policies, with some respondents reporting improved collaboration, while others experience increased stress and reduced productivity.

Deloitte’s findings suggest that employers must adapt to meet the evolving expectations of Gen Zs and millennials.

Elizabeth Faber, Deloitte Global Chief People & Purpose Officer, emphasized the need for organizations to provide guidance, mentorship, and development opportunities rather than just task oversight.

A report by McKinsey supports this, suggesting that companies fostering flexible work arrangements and skill-building programs are more likely to retain young talent.

Additionally, businesses are urged to align with these generations’ values, particularly on environmental sustainability, as 61% of Gen Zs and 58% of millennials believe they can drive change within their organizations.

Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey paints a picture of generations striving for balance in a complex world.

By prioritizing money, meaning, and well-being, Gen Zs and millennials are reshaping the workplace and holding employers accountable for fostering purpose-driven, supportive environments.

As organizations navigate these shifts, they must address financial insecurities, invest in skill development, and support sustainability to attract and retain this dynamic workforce.