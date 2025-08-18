Bowmore to Tokenize Whisky, Uses Avalanche

Scottish whisky company Bowmore intends to tokenize a limited edition of its product using the Avalanche blockchain. Avalanche is touted as a high-performance blockchain that can scale as demand rises.

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) is gaining popularity. By tokenizing, novel assets can be made more investible.

Bowmore is a high-end distiller and one of the oldest in Scotland. Earlier this year, Bowmore partnered with Aston Martin on a 54-year-old single malt whisky. The price is £71,000 per bottle. Bowmore is part of Suntory Global Spirits.

The offering is available on nft.suntory.com. The whisky will debut on September 30, 2025, at TOKEN2049 in Singapore. Bowmore and Avalanche will host a private omakase dinner that same day. Each bottle is affiliated with an NFT (non-fungible token). The first series is for a “Collector’s Edition” valued at $5500. Redemption is available in person at TOKEN2049.

Ashley Maclachlan, Senior Director Global Digital Scotch & Irish Brands at Suntory Global Spirits, says they are embracing innovation, calling the tokenized whisky a “bold step forward” that creates a new type of whisky experience.

“This tokenized release marks a bold step forward in how collectors and enthusiasts can connect with our whiskies.”

Roi Hirata, Head of Japan at Ava Labs, says the collaboration is about a new approach toward luxury goods, foreshadowing future, similar offerings.