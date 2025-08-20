KPMG UK and Ellucian to Focus on Digital Transformation

KPMG UK has recently announced key updates including a strategic alliance with Ellucian to transform higher education and an analysis of the UK’s fintech investment landscape for the first half of 2025.

These updates underscore KPMG’s commitment to driving operational efficiency and sustainable growth across diverse industries.

Recently, KPMG UK and Ellucian, a provider of higher education technology solutions, unveiled a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating digital transformation in the UK’s higher education sector.

This partnership combines Ellucian’s technology platform with KPMG’s strategic consulting expertise to address the demands of universities.

With institutions facing increasing pressure from students, industry, and government to enhance learning outcomes, the collaboration focuses on streamlining student data management, boosting operational efficiency, and improving the overall student and staff experience.

Ellucian’s Student Information System, a cloud-native SaaS solution, is designed to simplify administrative processes while ensuring high availability, security, and resilience.

Paired with KPMG’s Powered Student offering, which targets end-to-end operational improvements across the student lifecycle, the alliance equips universities to navigate complex challenges.

Jeff Dinski, Ellucian’s Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, emphasized the partnership’s potential to deliver data-informed decisions, stating:

“Together, we’re equipping UK universities with the tools and insights they need to navigate disruption, elevate the student experience, and fuel long-term success.”

Sam Sanders, Head of Education, Skills, and Productivity at KPMG UK, added that the alliance responds to the shifting expectations of students and the need for modernized IT infrastructure to support institutional success.

This collaboration builds on a partnership between Ellucian and KPMG Australia, signaling a commitment to advancing higher education through technology and strategy.

Meanwhile, KPMG’s latest Pulse of Fintech report, released on August 12, 2025, provides insights into the UK’s fintech investment trends for the first half of 2025.

The report reveals that UK fintech investment reached $7.2 billion across 216 deals, a 5% decline from $7.6 billion in the same period of 2024.

Despite this slight downturn, the UK remains a powerhouse in European fintech, attracting more funding than the rest of the EMEA region combined.

Notable deals include BlackRock’s $3.1 billion acquisition of Preqin, a $500 million venture capital round by Rapyd Financial Network, and a $500 million raise by FNZ, highlighting a trend toward consolidation and private equity buyouts of mature fintech firms.

The report notes a slowdown in deal activity in Q2 2025, with investment dropping to $2 billion across 91 deals from $5.2 billion across 125 deals in Q1.

Geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility, and macroeconomic concerns have tempered investor enthusiasm compared to the record highs of 2021.

However, Hannah Dobson, Partner and UK Head of Fintech at KPMG UK, remains optimistic, stating,

“It is encouraging to observe the continued resilience of the UK fintech sector despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.”

She highlighted emerging opportunities in fintech AI and digital assets as areas to watch.

Karim Haji, Global and UK Head of Financial Services at KPMG, added that digital assets and currencies are poised for growth in the second half of 2025, with Circle’s IPO potentially sparking further activity in the crypto space.

Globally, fintech investment in H1 2025 totaled $44.7 billion across 2,216 deals, the softest six-month period since H1 2020.

The EMEA region, driven by the UK, was the only major region to see fintech investment growth, rising from $11.1 billion in H2 2024 to $13.7 billion in H1 2025.

These developments reflect KPMG’s mission to support industries through partnerships and data-driven insights.