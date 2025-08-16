Crayhill Introduces Lending Solution Combining Tax Equity Bridge Loans and Development Financing

Crayhill Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm specializing in asset-based finance, announced the launch of its Tax Equity Bridge Lending (TEBL) program as part of its expanded Pre-Construction Financing initiative, which is designed to “help solar, wind, and battery developers accelerate project development schedules to meet stringent new federal tax credit requirements.”

Following the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” solar, wind, and battery projects face construction timeline pressures.

Under new regulations, projects must “begin construction by July 4, 2026, or be placed in service by December 31, 2027, to qualify for federal Investment Tax Credits (ITC) and Production Tax Credits (PTC).”

Subsequent executive orders have only “placed further pressure on developers to accelerate the deployment of their projects, which may now need to demonstrate “substantial portion” completion rather than relying on preliminary activities to qualify as having “begun construction.””

Crayhill’s TEBL program addresses “the financing gap as developers race to meet compressed timelines while positioning to serve power demand growth.”

The program offers:

$50-$500 million facilities to support pre-construction of high-quality solar and wind power-generation facilities.

Combined TEBL and Development Capital Facilities that increase upfront dollar proceeds for developers while requiring less project equity.

Rapid project eligibility analysis through existing engineering resources.

Accelerated acquisition assistance for critical equipment procurement.

Crayhill’s Tax Equity Bridge Lending program “provides pre-construction and construction capital against future tax equity commitments and can simultaneously provide pre-construction development capital, construction equity, and preferred equity step-up capital, allowing developers to begin substantial construction activities immediately and have a clear path to close construction financing and monetize tax credits.”

This integrated lending solution is designed to “enable developers to meet new “substantial portion built” requirements, secure equipment ahead of supply chain constraints, and position projects to serve the explosive growth in utility-scale power demand driven by AI infrastructure expansion.”

As noted in the update, Crayhill Capital Management is “an SEC-registered investment adviser specializing in asset-based finance.”

Since its founding in 2015, the firm has “deployed over $4 billion across more than 50 transactions.”

Crayhill is focused on “scalable, opportunistic asset-based investments, enabling its investors to benefit from a firm with a singular, deep focus on this specialized market.”

Crayhill Capital Management is a “provider of development and construction financing for renewable energy projects across the United States.”

With nearly 20GW of power generation development experience, the firm specializes in “complex financing solutions for utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects.”