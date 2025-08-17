Refold AI Raises $6.5M to Deploy Autonomous Agents

Refold AI is coming out of stealth today with $6.5 million in funding and a platform that replaces outsourced service work with AI-native infrastructure.

The $6.5M round was led by Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures, with participation from Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21 and angels. The company will use the new capital to expand its engineering team, deepen product integrations, and support its growing enterprise customer base.

Refold AI was founded by the team behind JustDoc (acquired by Reliance), who experienced the problem firsthand inside massive SAP environments where a single field change triggered days of downtime and six-figure escalations.

“We were spending more time managing chaos than building software,” said Jugal Anchalia, Refold’s co-founder and CEO. “We started Refold with a simple idea: integrations are repeatable and cumbersome; it should not need humans.”

Instead of hiring teams or middleware to maintain system connections, companies can deploy Refold’s autonomous agents – small AI programs that learn how systems interact, write and maintain integration code, and adapt automatically as software changes. The platform is already being used to manage ERP-to-CRM syncs, finance automation, and mission-critical supply chain flows across its early customer base.

Refold’s platform is built on three-layered architecture that supports everyone from engineers to end users. At the foundation are Workflow Code Agents, used by solution engineering teams to generate, test, and maintain integration logic without boilerplate.

On top of that sits MCP Chains, a natural language interface, where business teams describe outcomes and have agents generate working workflows automatically. For SaaS product teams, Refold also includes an Embedded Integrations Platform — a plug-and-play toolkit for offering native integrations, complete with prebuilt UI components. Together, these layers let teams quickly turn edge-case service requests into repeatable software products.

“We’re not building another workflow tool,” said Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and CPO of Refold. “We’re replacing the consultant economy with agents that learn and scale. In the future, integrations should be free, fast, and invisible.”

With a 20-person team across San Mateo and Bangalore and plans to grow to 30 by year-end, Refold is now focused on deepening its enterprise integration catalogue and pushing toward zero-friction deployment.

“As we enter the agentic era, enterprise integrations stand out as one of the most compelling and valuable use cases. For decades, companies have burned billions on brittle, bloated workflows. Refold has rebuilt the stack from the ground up to make integrations seamless and intelligent, and the market is already catching on,” said Hadley Harris, founding general partner at Eniac Ventures.

Nicholas Muy, venture partner at Tidal Ventures, added, “Finally, someone is fixing the most broken part of enterprise software. For decades, we’ve been patching integrations with expensive consultants and manual work. Refold’s AI agents don’t just patch the problem—they eliminate it. This is a fundamental leap forward.”