Cyberscope Files US Patent for Blockchain and AI-Based Trust Scoring and Fraud Detection Platform

Cyberscope, the Web3 security arm of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), a provider of cybersecurity and vulnerability management, has filed a patent for Cyberscope Cyberscan in the United States, an AI-optimized, multi-domain blockchain trust scoring and fraud detection platform.

It is designed to give investors, exchanges, and regulators a real-time, verifiable trust score for every blockchain project, turning fragmented, manual due diligence into instant, actionable intelligence.

Cyberscope Cyberscan fuses on-chain, off-chain, and Web2 data at scale, delivering actionable security intelligence in under five seconds. The patented technology is set to unlock new commercial opportunities across the blockchain security market.

Key features:

Dual-mode polling engine: Combines Slow Mode batch re-indexing for deep coverage with Fast Mode real-time scans for instant insights.

Multi-domain intelligence fusion: Integrates smart contract analysis, liquidity metrics, GitHub activity, DNS audits, and KYC/Audit verification into a unified trust score.

Adaptive prioritization: Dynamically targets high-risk projects based on listing status, market cap, and activity spikes.

Live malicious behavior detection: Flags honeypots, rug pulls, liquidity manipulation, and privileged functions before damage occurs.

Cross-domain correlation engine: Links suspicious blockchain activity with anomalies in domain registrations, code changes, and market behavior.

Business impact

Reducing investor risk: Instant red flags for scam patterns and security vulnerabilities.

Empowering exchanges and launchpads: Automated, embedded trust scoring via developer-ready API.

Regulatory alignment: Standardized, auditable trust metrics for compliance reporting.

Driving market confidence: A scalable framework for capital markets to embrace Web3 safely.

“For the decentralized economy to thrive, trust can’t be optional; it must be engineered into the system,” said Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security. “Cyberscope doesn’t just measure credibility, it defines it, instantly, for every project in the market.

“This is the intelligence layer that empowers investors to act decisively, enables exchanges to list with confidence, and allows capital to move into Web3 without hesitation. With this patent, we’re not just talking about blockchain trust; we’re building it today.”

“Every once in a while, a technology comes along that changes the rules entirely — Cyberscan is that moment for Web3 security,” added Saransh Rawat, CTO, TAC Security and Cyberscope co-founder. “We’ve created a platform that doesn’t just scan; it understands. It reads the signals across blockchains, marketplaces, and code repositories, turning them into instant, trustworthy intelligence. This is the foundation for a safer, smarter, and truly scalable decentralized future.”