BitPay Announces Solana Support

BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment processor, announced this week support for the Solana blockchain across its suite of products. Now with full support for Solana-based stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, users can acquire, store, manage, and spend Solana assets, while merchants gain access to one of the largest and most active crypto ecosystems.

With support for leading Solana-based stablecoins like USDC and USDT, the integration adds fuel to one of the fastest-growing trends in crypto payments. Stablecoins already account for nearly 40% of BitPay’s total payment volume in 2025. The addition of Solana, a network optimized for low-fee stablecoin transfers, is expected to accelerate that growth.

“Solana is not only home to one of crypto’s most passionate and active communities, but it’s also becoming a major network for stablecoins,” said Bill Zielke, CMO of BitPay. “Since 2021, BitPay has championed stablecoin payments, and adding Solana support strengthens that commitment by giving users and merchants even faster, lower-cost ways to spend, send, and receive digital assets.”

With Solana support in the BitPay Wallet, users can:

Spend Solana in the real world: Use SOL, USDC, and USDT to shop with BitPay merchants, buy gift cards from 250+ major brands, or pay bills directly in the app.

Buy Solana assets: Purchase SOL, USDC, USDT, and other Solana tokens at competitive rates through trusted partner platforms.

Store Solana tokens: Manage Solana assets alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more in a self-custody multichain wallet.

Sell for cash: Cash out Solana assets like SOL or stablecoins directly to a bank account, debit card, or PayPal account balance.

Swap Solana-based tokens: Easily exchange SOL and Solana-based stablecoins or memecoins for other supported crypto assets using integrated swap providers.

Send and receive on Solana: Enjoy fast, low-fee peer-to-peer transactions without borders.

Solana spenders can also shop with BitPay merchants and pay bills from practically any Solana wallet, including Phantom, Solflare, and Backpack Wallet.