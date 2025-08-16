BNPL Fintech Klarna Faces Q2 Losses as It Gears Up for Business Expansion and US IPO

Klarna, the Swedish fintech that is focused on buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, is navigating a complex landscape as it prepares for its anticipated U.S. stock market debut.

Despite reporting a net loss for the second quarter of 2025, the company is pushing forward with ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the United States and diversify its offerings beyond its core BNPL model.

This strategic pivot comes as Klarna secures significant funding and forges new partnerships to bolster its growth.

In its Q2 earnings report, Klarna disclosed a net loss of $53 million, a sharp increase from the $18 million loss recorded in the same period last year.

The widened loss was driven by a 64% surge in provisions for potential loan defaults, totaling $174 million, alongside a one-off $24 million charge tied to office closures and $26 million in share-based compensation expenses.

Despite these financial challenges, Klarna’s revenue grew impressively by 25% year-over-year, reaching $823 million.

This growth was fueled by strong demand in the U.S., where gross merchandise volume (GMV) surged by 37%, reflecting partnerships with major players like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and DoorDash.

Klarna’s U.S. expansion is seemingly a key part of its growth strategy.

The company recently secured a $2.6 billion revolving credit facility to support its “Pay in 4” product, a popular BNPL option that allows consumers to split purchases into four interest-free installments.

This funding, led by major financial institutions, underscores investor confidence in Klarna’s ability to capture a larger share of the U.S. market, where it now serves 111 million active users globally, a 31% increase from the previous year.

The U.S. has become Klarna’s largest market by volume, with 790,000 merchant partners driving this growth.

Beyond its BNPL roots, Klarna is positioning itself as a digital bank.

In June, the company obtained an Electronic Money Institution license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, enabling it to offer savings accounts and debit cards to its 11 million UK customers.

The “Klarna Card,” powered by Visa, allows users to make instant purchases or spread payments over interest-free installments.

This shift toward full-service banking aims to diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on BNPL, which has faced scrutiny for encouraging overspending.

Klarna’s delinquency rates have improved, dropping to 0.89% from 1.03% last year, and credit losses remained low at 0.45% of GMV, signaling a healthier consumer base.

As Klarna prepares for a potential New York listing as early as September, its financial performance sends mixed signals to investors.

The company initially filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) in late 2024 but postponed the plan in April due to market volatility sparked by trade tariff uncertainties.

Recent successful tech IPOs, however, have renewed optimism, and Klarna is betting on its U.S. growth and neobank ambitions to attract investors.

The company’s valuation, which plummeted from $45.6 billion in 2021 to $6.7 billion in 2022 amid rising interest rates, could rebound if it demonstrates sustainable profitability.

Klarna’s partnerships are also expanding its reach.

A recent integration with Google Chrome’s autofill feature will make Klarna a seamless payment option for online shoppers, further embedding its services into everyday transactions.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski emphasized the company’s focus on customer trust, noting that on-time repayments have reached record highs.

However, challenges remain, including rising regulatory scrutiny in the BNPL sector and the need to balance growth with credit risk management.

As Klarna navigates these hurdles, its ability to execute its vision as a full-fledged neobank while maintaining financial discipline will be critical.

The coming quarters will test whether Klarna can turn its U.S. momentum and product offerings into a reasonably compelling case for investors in a competitive fintech sector.