Axiata Group Signs Cybersecurity Partnership with Cambodia Ministry

Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad signed a memorandum of understanding with Cambodia’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and develop digital talent in the Southeast Asian nation.

The agreement establishes cooperation between Axiata and the ministry across cyber threat intelligence, incident response, and capacity building programs.

Both parties will create a platform for sharing information on cyber threats and coordinating responses to cross-border security incidents.

Under the partnership, Axiata and the ministry will develop training programs to improve cybersecurity skills among professionals in both organizations.

The collaboration includes information exchanges, specialist deployments, joint training sessions, seminars, study visits, conferences, and forums focused on professional certification under Global ACE Certification.

Smart Axiata, Axiata’s Cambodian subsidiary, will support the partnership using its local market knowledge and existing cybersecurity programs.

The Axiata Cyber Fusion Center, launched in August 2022, will provide real-time threat monitoring, proactive threat hunting, and protection services to support ministry objectives.

“This partnership reflects our shared interest in exploring opportunities to strengthen cybersecurity and digital resilience,” said Chea Vandeth, Cambodia’s Minister of Post and Telecommunications. “We welcome this partnership with Axiata as a step toward mutual learning and engagement in support of Cambodia’s digital aspirations.”

Vivek Sood, Axiata’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said cybersecurity represents a foundation for economic growth and social stability in digital economies. Sood said:

This memorandum signifies our commitment to advancing Asia’s digital frontier by leveraging Axiata’s expertise, particularly through the Axiata Cyber Fusion Centre.

Sam Sethserey, Director General of the General Department of ICT at Cambodia’s telecommunications ministry, described the agreement as a milestone in strengthening Cambodia’s cybersecurity through public-private partnership mechanisms.

The ministry will focus on human resources development, threat response capabilities, and cybersecurity resilience under the arrangement.

The partnership comes as Cambodia continues developing its digital infrastructure and cybersecurity frameworks to support economic digitization initiatives across the country.