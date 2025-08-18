Fintech Privalgo Obtains EMI License in the Netherlands

Privalgo has reportedly secured its Dutch EMI license.

They’ve just reached this milestone and it has been months in the making: on 1 August, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the central bank of the Netherlands, officially granted them a Dutch Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.

With it, Privalgo officially launched Privalgo B.V. in Amsterdam – their European entity that “opens up a new chapter for how they serve clients across the EU.”

According to the announcement from Privalgo, this is more than a regulatory achievement.

It’s about positioning them to “deliver the kind of secure, compliant, and scalable payment and foreign exchange solutions that ambitious European businesses need.”

When they first considered their European base, Amsterdam “quickly rose to the top of the list.”

As stated in a blog post by the firm, its strategic location “puts them within easy reach of clients and partners across the continent.”

Its business culture is international and “outward-looking.”

And, importantly, its regulator, the DNB, is said to be “known for combining strict oversight with a constructive, forward-thinking approach that supports responsible innovation.”

As their CEO, Dan Biggs, puts it:

“Amsterdam offers everything we need to serve the European market – a strategic location, an international business culture, and a forward-thinking regulatory environment. The DNB is known for its constructive yet rigorous supervision, encouraging responsible innovation. The city’s talent pool, connectivity, and thriving financial ecosystem make it the perfect base for our EU operations.”

According to the Privalgo team, the EMI license allows them to issue electronic money, “provide payment accounts, and execute payment transactions under one of Europe’s most advanced regulatory frameworks.”

That means they can now make their services “available across all EU member states via the passporting mechanism – a process that lets us operate in multiple countries under a single license.”

Whether you’re an SME managing overseas suppliers, “a corporate with complex FX requirements, or a high-net-worth individual moving funds internationally,” their offering remains the same:

Tailored solutions for your payment and currency needs.

Technology for speed, scale, and security.

A personal approach that prioritises your goals over generic processes.

Ronald Wallroth, our Managing Director in Amsterdam, explains:

“The DNB licence enables us to accelerate our European growth plans and meet compliance requirements across continental Europe. It’s great news for European companies looking for a competitive, professional, and personalised approach to their international payment flows.”

The launch of Privalgo B.V. is part of “a bigger vision: to be a truly global, full-service financial provider.”

With their new European entity in place, they’re claiming to be ready to support more businesses, “more individuals, and more transactions – helping money move seamlessly, securely, and across borders without the usual friction.”