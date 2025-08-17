Coinbase to Focus on UX and Expanding Crypto Derivatives Offering Following Deribit Acquisition

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is focused on enhancing user experience and broaden its market presence with transformative updates planned for Q3 and Q4 of 2025.

The company recently announced a roadmap to streamline account restriction processes and improve usability, alongside the acquisition of Deribit, the world’s crypto options exchange.

These developments signal Coinbase’s commitment to making cryptocurrency trading more accessible, secure, and diverse for its global user base.

Coinbase’s 2025 account restriction improvements aim to address one of the most persistent pain points in crypto trading: account restrictions that disrupt user activity.

By prioritizing seamless navigation and robust security, Coinbase is rolling out several features to empower users and reduce friction.

According to Coinbase Engineering, these upgrades will make the platform easier to use while maintaining its standards of compliance and safety.

One key feature is In-App and Automated Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), which simplifies the often cumbersome process of additional account verification.

Traditionally, EDD required manual document submissions and lengthy email exchanges, frustrating users seeking quick resolutions.

The new in-app system allows users to upload documents and resolve issues directly within the Coinbase app, leveraging automation to reduce turnaround times and improve accuracy.

This shift ensures faster account recovery without compromising regulatory requirements, offering a better onboarding experience for new users and those flagged for high-risk transactions.

Another significant upgrade is Voice Calling with Activity Logs, which enhances customer support for complex account issues.

While automation handles most cases, some restrictions require human intervention.

With voice calling, users can connect directly with support agents, and activity logs provide both parties with a transparent view of account history, enabling faster and more informed resolutions.

This dual approach balances self-service efficiency with personalized support, catering to diverse user needs.

Compliance Automation is another cornerstone of Coinbase’s strategy.

By leveraging AI-powered tools, Coinbase can conduct compliance checks more swiftly, reducing false positives that lead to unnecessary account restrictions.

This not only minimizes downtime for users but also ensures adherence to regulatory standards, maintaining Coinbase’s reputation as a trusted platform.

Perhaps the most empowering feature is Consensus 2FA and Time Delay. Consensus 2FA allows users to designate multiple approvers for sensitive actions, such as large withdrawals or account recovery, adding an extra layer of security.

Time Delay enables users to set a waiting period for high-value transactions, giving them time to review or cancel suspicious activities.

These tools give users greater control over their accounts, reducing the risk of unauthorized access while minimizing unnecessary flagging.

In a move to diversify its offerings, Coinbase has acquired Deribit, the leading crypto options exchange, positioning itself as the global crypto derivatives platform.

Confirmed officially on August 14, 2025, the acquisition follows Deribit’s record-breaking July, with over $185 billion in trading volume and $60 billion in open interest.

This milestone underscores the demand for crypto derivatives, particularly options, among institutional and advanced traders.

Deribit’s integration into Coinbase’s ecosystem enhances the platform’s ability to offer a full spectrum of trading products—spot, futures, perpetuals, and options—under one roof.

This consolidation is timely, as institutional interest in crypto derivatives surges globally.

By combining Deribit’s platform with Coinbase’s infrastructure, the company aims to deliver deeper liquidity and broader participation, catering to retail and institutional traders.

Coinbase’s focus on user experience and market expansion reflects its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible and secure.

The 2025 roadmap aims to empower users with self-service tools, faster resolutions, and enhanced security, while the Deribit acquisition positions Coinbase as a key player in the derivatives market.

As these features roll out, Coinbase is hoping to set a standard for crypto exchanges, blending product development with improved UX to drive mainstream crypto adoption.