European Investment Infrastructure Firm Upvest Strengthens Engineering Team to Drive Growth

Upvest, an investment infrastructure provider in Europe, announces two key leadership hires to support its next phase of growth.

Roberto Fajardo joins as SVP Engineering, and Alexander Matthey joins the board as Non-Executive Director.

Together, they bring experience in “scaling financial infrastructure in regulated spaces and building engineering cultures.”

Roberto Fajardo joins Upvest from “listed payments firm Adyen where he led a global engineering team.”

Prior to that, he spent over seven years at AI-powered banking platform Backbase during “a phase of hyper-growth, where he scaled the engineering team responsible for modernising digital banking infrastructure.”

At Upvest, Roberto will lead “engineering strategy and organisation as the company continues to rapidly expand its product portfolio.”

Upvest claims that it is positioned to transform “how investment products are built and delivered.”

The opportunity to reimagine investing infrastructure “from the ground up, powered by scalable and reliable technology, is what excites me most.”

With a track record in leading high-growth tech teams, Roberto will be responsible for “driving engineering excellence, accelerating delivery, and embedding a culture of continuous improvement.”

‍In addition, Alexander Matthey is joining Upvest’s board as “a Non-Executive Director.”

Alex brings expertise in “building global platforms, leading through scale, and adopting AI for efficiency gains.”

As part of the board, he will provide strategic “guidance on scaling technology and applying AI across the organisation.”

‍These hires follow a period of growth for Upvest, which “secured its €100m Series C funding in 2024 and expanded into the UK market in 2025.”

With demand rising for modern, API-first investment infrastructure, Upvest is investing heavily “in technology and talent to meet the needs of Europe’s leading financial institutions.”

‍‍As covered, Upvest is on a mission to “make investing money as easy as spending it.”

The company empowers businesses to offer a “range of investment products and the best user experience in the fields of capital market investment and retirement planning.”

Upvest’s Investment API is reportedly “easy to integrate so that fintechs and enterprises alike can save resources and fully focus on their core business.”

Upvest is one of the fintechs in Europe that can “provide its B2B clients with the full range of investment opportunities in the areas of principal broking business, trading, and safe custody business.”

The company was founded in 2017 by Martin Kassing and “currently employs more than 220 people across its hubs in Berlin, London and Tallinn.”

